Finding the Best CBD Oil Products for Reducing Pain and Insomnia

Why does there have to be so much pain felt in life? Pain can hit you at unexpected times and can also cause insomnia. You could work a desk job or physical labor job and feel pain in your ligaments, bones, muscles, tendons, or all the above. Sometimes, chronic pain comes as a result of a degenerative disease or illness. You have virtually no control over these conditions.

The one natural way to combat pain is to get 6 to 8 hours of sleep per night. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to get to sleep if you’re in pain all night. It will only make the symptoms worse because a lack of sleep prevents your body from healing itself. If your body cannot heal, then your pain will persist longer.

The modern world has created several medicinal products and treatment solutions for combating pain and insomnia. Your doctor might prescribe sleeping pills to force your body to sleep through the pain. Either that or they’ll prescribe you addictive opioids to reduce the pain temporarily.

We’re not saying prescription medication is terrible. You should always consult with your doctor about any medical issues you experience. But you have the final decision over which treatments you choose to take to combat your pain and insomnia. We suggest consuming cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

How CBD Reduces Pain

The number one fear that people have is dealing with never-ending pain. People who suffer from debilitating diseases like multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis understand the concept of chronic pain. Not only does the pain interfere with their ability to perform routine daily activities, but it also prevents them from getting to sleep peacefully.

People with these conditions have praised CBD oil for pain relief. CBD is a cannabinoid that has pain-relieving effects on the central nervous system. It causes the endocannabinoid system to produce more neurotransmitters called endocannabinoids. Once the endocannabinoids adhere to the cannabinoid receptors of the brain, it causes the user to feel less chronic pain and inflammation.

How CBD Reduces Insomnia

CBD offers many benefits to users. They come from the sedative and anti-inflammatory properties of the cannabinoid. When people feel more relaxed and less pain, it becomes easier to fall asleep at nighttime.

CBD doesn’t make you sleepy directly. It just makes it easier for you to fall asleep because you don’t feel stress or pain anymore. That is why you should take it at nighttime rather than in the morning. The pain-relieving effects last for 2 hours before they wear off. Fortunately, you’ll be too asleep to notice it.

Some cannabis strains have the opposite effect and make you feel more energetic rather than passive. However, we’re going to focus on the CBD oils that come from cannabis strains with the highest concentration of sedative and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Top CBD Oils

Don’t assume all CBD oil products are the same. They all come from different cannabis strains, which means their levels of CBD tend to fluctuate. Some have more THC than CBD, while others have an equal balance of the two. Researchers indicate that an equal ratio of CBD to THC is highly effective because the THC makes the CBD more potent. And you won’t have to experience any psychoactive effects from the THC because the CBD counteracts them.

Below are the top 3 CBD oil products for reducing pain and insomnia in 2021.

Royal CBD

If we had to pick the best CBD oil for pain relief, we would choose Royal CBD oil products. Royal CBD is a recognizable name in the cannabis world. People looking for alternatives to high-THC recreational marijuana are turning to Royal CBD oil products because of their effectiveness without making you high. You can choose low dosages of around 250 to 500 mg or high dosages of around 1,000 to 2,500 mg.

The high dosages will make you fall asleep quickly. They make the mind and body feel utterly relaxed until you drift asleep. You can get an excellent 6 to 8 hours of continuous sleep without any painful interruptions in the middle of the night.

Gold Bee

Gold Bee is the second to best CBD oil for alleviating chronic pain, in our opinion. It offers CBD dosages up to 1,200 mg, which should be good enough for most people. Gold Bee creates potent CBD oils without artificial sweeteners, toxins, metals, or other harmful ingredients. They’ll leave a fruity and honey taste in your mouth, hence the name Gold Bee.

Area 52

Area 52 is one of the best CBD companies because of their lab-tested reporting and commitment to using organic ingredients in its CBD products. Their organically grown hemp CBD oil products contain delta-8 THC in the formula. As we previously indicated, an equal amount of THC can help make the CBD more effective at reducing pain. The cost for Area 52 CBD oil tinctures is a little more expensive than the competition, but you will pay for results.

CBD Oil vs. CBD Gummies for Pain Relief and Insomnia

When you browse the online CBD stores of these companies, you’ll notice they sell CBD oil tinctures and CBD gummies. The latter are gummy candies infused with CBD. You simply eat the gummies and wait up to 120 minutes for the positive effects to kick in. The downside is that you have to tolerate the pain for another 2 hours until you get some relief.

CBD oil gets absorbed much faster in the body. You have to place a few drops underneath your tongue and wait 10 minutes. Then you will feel sedated and relieved of your painful symptoms. That is why CBD oil is the better option if you need to fall asleep quickly.

CBD gummies require you to plan for 2 hours in advance before you fall asleep. They are also candy with sugar and other unhealthy ingredients in them. You’re much better off sticking with the CBD oil because it is 100% natural.