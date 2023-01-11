Connect with us

Diabetes And CKD Patients: A Layered Approach
Exercise Can Help Us Survive COVID-19 And Other Diseases

Lip Gloss With Cranberry Proanthocyanidins

Cancer Testing At Home Supported

Winter Pneumonia Prevention 7 Tips

COVID-19 Kills Some In Orange County, But Not Others?

Zero-COVID Ends With The Reopening Of China's Borders

A New Case Of Avian Influenza Has Been Detected On Vancouver Island

U.S. Approves Alzheimer's Drug That Slows The Disease Significantly

COVID-19 Risk To Be Minimize During Travel Rush In China

Vitamin D Deficiency: 6 Signs

Shopping Mall's Microbiome Reflects Its Customers

CVS and Walgreens Plan to Sell the Abortion Pill After FDA Rule Change

COVID-19 Spreads At Beijing, Leaving Hospital Beds Occupied

The Anti-Cancer Effects Of Epitalon

Dengue Cases In 2022 Likely To Be Second Highest Ever

U.S. FDA to Allow Pharmacies to Sell Abortion Pills to Patients

COVID Vaccine Is Safe For Kids With Rare Complications

Get Rid of Your Acne with Naturopathy Treatment in 2023

Cancer Research At UT Health San Antonio Offers New Hope

(CTN News) – A clinical practice guideline recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine recommends that patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) take a layered approach to care, based on an updated clinical practice guideline.

The goal of this study was to update the 2020 guidelines from Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) by Dr. Sankar D. Navaneethan, from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and his colleagues.

The recommendations in the chapters titled “Comprehensive Care in Patients With Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease” (Chapter 1) and “Glucose-Lowering Therapies in Patients With T2D [type 2 diabetes] and Chronic Kidney Disease” (Chapter 4) were revised as a result of updated research findings.

The updated guideline contains 13 recommendations and 52 practice points that have been added to the previous version.

The purpose of these recommendations and practice points is to help healthcare professionals provide more effective care to patients suffering from diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Using a layered approach to care, the guidelines emphasize the importance of maintaining kidney function and maintaining well-being while promoting a layered approach to care.

Lifestyle interventions, self-management, and first-line pharmacotherapy have been shown to improve clinical outcomes (such as sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors) as a means of improving clinical outcomes.

As well as these drugs, there are also interventions that aim to control risk factors for heart disease and cardiovascular events.

These interventions include nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists as well as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which are able to protect the heart and kidneys.

What are the 3 main signs of diabetes?

Here are more details about the signs and symptoms of diabetes:
  • Excessive thirst and increased urination. Excessive thirst and increased urination are common diabetes signs and symptoms. …
  • Weight loss. …
  • Blurred vision. …
  • Slow-healing sores or frequent infections. …
  • Red, swollen, tender gums.

