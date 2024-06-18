Depression Can Come In 6 Types, And Brain Scans Can Help

(CTN News) – Brain scans have exposed the existence of six distinct types of depression, which may facilitate more effective treatment for individuals who are affected by this debilitating mood disorder.

Which were determined by variations in brain activity patterns. The results were published in the journal Nature Medicine on June 17.

Research findings suggest that these distinctions have allowed researchers to identify the potential most effective treatments for three distinct forms of depression.

Leanne Williams, the director of the Center for Precision Mental Health and Wellness at Stanford Medicine and a senior researcher, stated, “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time we have been able to demonstrate that various disruptions to the brain’s functionality can explain depression.”

Williams characterized the results as “essentially a demonstration of a personalized medicine approach for mental health that is based on objective measures of brain function,” as stated in a Stanford news release.

In the event that these findings are verified, patients diagnosed with depression may ultimately undergo a brain scan to ascertain the most effective treatment approach.

Up to two-thirds of individuals with depression find that treatment is insufficient to entirely alleviate their despair, and approximately 30% of individuals with depression exhibit no response to talk therapy or medication.

This is partially due to the fact that, according to researchers, there has not been a dependable method to ascertain the most advantageous antidepressant or type of therapy for a specific patient until now.

The process of identifying a medication that is effective can be prolonged by months or even years due to the fact that prescriptions are initially written using a trial-and-error approach.

Depression can worsen melancholy if one clenches their teeth.

“Our task is to figure out how to do it correctly the first time,” Williams asserted. “Working in the field of depression and not having a better alternative to this one-size-fits-all approach is very frustrating.”

Brain scans of 801 anxiety or depression patients were examined in this investigation. The subjects were scanned during both periods of rest and while engaging in a variety of activities designed to evoke intense emotions.

The research concentrated on regions of the brain that are associated with depression. They were able to classify the activity in these areas into six distinct categories of depression through the application of artificial intelligence.

250 individuals were randomly assigned to either talk therapy or one of three commonly prescribed antidepressants in an additional trial.

Specifically, the results indicated that certain medications are more effective than others for particular categories of The type of depression that responded most favorably to the antidepressant venlafaxine (Effexor) was characterized by an overabundance of cognitive activity in the brain.

A different type of individual responded more favorably to conversation therapy due to increased activity in three regions associated with problem-solving and depression. A third type of patient was less likely to benefit from talk therapy and exhibited reduced resting-state activity in an attention-related region of the brain.

Additionally, researchers identified a correlation between diverse depression biotypes and symptoms variability among participants.

For example, individuals who exhibited hyperactivity in brain regions associated with cognition were more likely to experience difficulty achieving pleasure and to perform inadequately in activities that necessitated organization. Researchers intend to expand the study’s participant pool in addition to testing novel medications and therapies for each of the six biotypes.

Dr. Jun Ma, the director of the Center for Health Behavior Research at the University of Illinois Chicago, stated, “In order to truly advance the field of precision psychiatry, it is imperative that we identify treatments that are most likely to be effective for patients and implement them as soon as possible.”

Ma further stated, “Knowing more about how their brains work, specifically from the validated signatures we assessed in this study, would help guide more individualized treatment and prescriptions.”

