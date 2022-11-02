Connect with us

1 day ago

Dental Implant Procedure: What you Should Expect

When you decide to get a dental implant, you replace the tooth roots with a tooth post that is made up of metal.

Remember that these dental implant posts are similar to screws found in artificial teeth.

Dental implants are usually a bit different from some crowns or bridges as they look and work like a real tooth.

How your dental implant specialist performs the procedure can often depend on the type of dental implant you want, the condition of your jawbone, and if you have some allergic reaction.

In some cases, you may need to take many dental procedures to ensure that the bone heals properly around the dental implant.

But you should always make sure that you get dental implants from reputable dentists, such as the ones at the dental implant center.

This article discusses the dental implant procedure.

Initial evaluation

Your oral surgeon or dentist can first conduct a thorough examination to determine the condition of your jawbone and the right dental implant procedure.

Keep in mind that this initial evaluation can include taking impressions, X-rays, and matching the color of the teeth so that they can create an implant that looks natural.

You can tell the dentist the number of teeth you want to be replaced with dental implants.

You can also discuss any medications or medical conditions you have.

Therefore, depending on your dental implants and medical condition, you may have to take some antibiotics before the procedure to prevent infection.

Tooth extraction and inserting the dental implant

If you have any remaining tooth that should be replaced, your dentist can remove it before doing the dental work.

The dentist can do this during the time they are performing dental implant insertion.

The dentist can also tell you the available anesthesia options.

In most cases, your dentist can use a local anesthesia to numb and remove the pain. You may only feel a little tug when the tooth is being extracted.

It’s worth mentioning that there are usually two types of dental implants. This includes the one where the dentist can insert into the jawbone and the other one involves inserting directly under the gumline.

If your jawbone is thick and strong, you may not require having any extra bone added.

On the other hand, if your jaw requires extra bone, then the bone can often be taken from another part of your jawbone.

Abutment placement and the permanent crown

When your dental implant is stable, the dentist can put an abutment on the implant.

Take note that this piece can connect your dental implant to the crown. The dentist may tighten the abutment so that it can stay in place while you are eating.

After your gums heal, the dentist can make your artificial crown or tooth. You can choose to get a removable dental implant or a permanent one.

But if you want to have several teeth in the back like removable dentures, then the removable option is a good option so that you can clean and replace them.

