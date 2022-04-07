Dental Emergencies and the Best Ways to Tackle Them in 2022

Dental emergencies can be painful and prevent you from doing day-to-day activities. It’s important not to ignore any potential problems with your teeth and gums but rather seek professional care as soon as possible.

Dentists deal with two specific kinds of emergencies: life-threatening and those that are not. If your dental emergency is life-threatening, immediate advice from your dentist can prove helpful.

Most dental problems fall into this category, and hence, if there’s even a whiff of something terrible going on in any part of your mouth, you should get alert.

But many people fail to differentiate between a medical emergency and a common dental problem. Due to this, some even hesitate to take the necessary step of showing the dentist.

If you don’t want to risk your oral health and overall well-being, you must know situations that qualify as real emergencies and how to deal with them.

A Toothache can be a dental emergency



Toothaches are never good. Becoming aware of a toothache can be difficult because you can first cover up the dull pain with snacks or other eats, but eventually, the pain will become more noticeable.

The most effective way to make sure you’re doing something to stop the pain is by taking a frozen tea bag and rubbing it on your cheek (the outside) while letting the numbness wash over your mouth. It usually gives relief in five minutes or so and if things are bad, consider calling up an emergency dentist in Plainview, NY, right away.

The dentist will get a quick look at what’s going on with your teeth and gums, do some tests if needed, and prescribe medications to prevent any problems from turning into big ones down the road.

Knocked-out tooth

A sudden fall or injury can knock your tooth out of its place. What follows after this will not be very comforting. You may not decide what to do next, overwhelmed by the pain and the sight of the tooth falling from its root.

But don’t fear as one can reinstate it. However, you have to preserve it first. Pick it from the side of the crown and clean its root if required. Scrubbing is not recommendable.

Try to attach it back to its location without putting pressure on the socket. If you can do this within one hour of the incident, your restoration effort will likely be successful.

Nevertheless, don’t get disappointed if you cannot. You can keep it in a small milk container or a cup of lightly salted water to take it to your dentist for emergency help.

Abscessed tooth

Tooth infections are severe. It would help not to ignore them, as they could quickly spread to the surrounding tooth and oral tissue and even into other areas like your jaw. Signs that you might have an abscess include:

Painful swelling by one or more teeth

Dark red to deep purple gums

Sensitive or swollen lymph nodes in your neck

Chills and fever

If you are in pain, seek fast treatment to prevent further problems – do not wait until tomorrow. If you feel things getting worse or if they don’t get better, it’s time to hit up your dentists for emergency treatment before the problem gets worse.

Once the dental procedure completes, the doctor may recommend brushing the teeth thoroughly at home throughout the day for at least the next 1-2 days after surgery to ensure better overall healing results. You can do a cold compress on the swelling for some relief until then.

Broken or chipped tooth

Biting too hard can chip or crack teeth, putting a damper on your wonderful smile. You can suffer from pain also. Put a cold compress outside your cheek close to the cracked or chipped tooth to minimize swelling and pain.

Consider rinsing your mouth with lukewarm water and applying gauze to the bleeding gums. When you finally meet your dental practitioners, they can recommend staying away from crunchy or brittle food items, sports, and other athletic activities that might cause further damage. Also, remember to Google dental emergency 24 hours.

Discomfort post dental tooth extraction

It is common to have some pain and bleeding after having a tooth extracted, but if these linger even hours later, you must contact your doctor. Don’t shy away from using on-demand medical services if it is too painful.

Meanwhile, don’t drink, eat, smoke, or rinse your mouth. You can use a gauze pad on the affected site and bite down on it, creating pressure for some relief.

Broken braces

New braces can often be painful. But this is a common experience in this process, and your dentist will suggest ways to make it more comfortable. If a bracket breaks, try pushing it into place with your finger while covering the exposed wire with a gauze or cotton ball to prevent accidentally biting it.

If you break multiple brackets, you would want to fix an appointment with your dentist extra soon so they can ensure you get them replaced faster.

Things to consider when having a dental emergency at home

A dental emergency can happen without warning, whether someone is brushing their teeth at home or working at the office. The first thing to do to remedy the situation is to stay calm, which may increase your chances of getting the help you need.

Depending on how severe and complicated your particular emergency may be, you can do a few things at home, such as applying a cold compress outside of the face and using warm salt water rinses to take care of tender mouth tissues.

Regardless of what has occurred and led you to seek assistance, you must not give up and take preventative measures to avoid any significant resulting damage that could arise from your non-action in the most critical hours.

In a place like Plainview, you don’t have to work hard to get a dentist’s appointment. Still, it is best to approach the best one so you get proper care and treatment even in urgent situations.

Suppose you already go for routine checkups (highly recommendable for dental hygiene and safety). In that case, the chances are you know who to approach even when you cannot think of any immediate solution just google dental emergencies near me.