COVID Cases In Beaver County Are Up 31.5%; Those In Pennsylvania Are Up 5%

(CTN News) _ The number of Covid cases in Pennsylvania increased 5% in the week ending Sunday. The previous week had 17,390 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Based on Johns Hopkins University data, Pennsylvania ranked 29th among states where Coronavirus spreads the fastest per person. Coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 17.1% from the week before, with 543,317 reported. In the last week, Pennsylvania had 3.36% of the country’s cases. The latest week saw more cases in 16 states than the previous week.

Governments may have delayed reporting testing results and deaths as a result of the Labor Day holiday. Weekly comparisons will be skewed.

The Johns Hopkins University has been receiving data from Pennsylvania on an erratic schedule, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

There were 263 cases and two deaths in Beaver County last week. 200 cases and two deaths were reported a week earlier. There have been 45,117 cases and 773 deaths during the pandemic.

In Allegheny County, 2,057 cases and 18 deaths were reported. There were 1,966 cases and five deaths a week earlier. During the pandemic, 311,556 cases have been reported.

Pennsylvania’s worst weekly outbreaks were in Bradford County with 255 cases per 100,000 people, Fayette County with 247, and Fulton County with 241. Community transmission begins at 100 cases per 100,000 per week, according to the CDC.

Allegheny County had 2,057 new cases, Philadelphia County had 1,611 new cases, and York County had 880 new cases. Case counts rose in 45 counties last week. County growth was worst in York, Lancaster, and Montgomery.