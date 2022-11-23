Covid-19 Is Not False

(CTN News) – On Instagram, there is a photo of a man sitting at a table behind a sign that reads, “Covid was a lie.” “We are killing each other with these shots.”

It seems that the implication is that Covid-19 isn’t a real disease and that receiving a Covid vaccine could lead to fatal effects if you get it.

It is well established that Covid-19 exists, and there is plenty of evidence to support this belief. Vaccines are estimated to have saved millions of lives over the last century despite a very small number of deaths directly attributed to them.

Covid-19 evidence has been found

The World Health Organization has identified that the disease Covid-19 is caused by a novel Coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 that is responsible for the disease that is known as SARS-CoV-2.

As a result of a report of a cluster of cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, People’s Republic of China, WHO emerged with knowledge of this new virus on 31 December 2019.

Scientists have already successfully isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for the disease, and have been able to determine its entire genetic make-up by sequencing its genome, as we wrote earlier this week.

A number of variants of Covid-19 have been identified as posing a threat to human health, including Omicron, by the WHO since the first cases of Covid-19 first emerged.

Additionally, the fact that so many people have died from this disease gives us evidence that it is a real disease. As of 17 November 2022, there have been more than 208,000 deaths in the United Kingdom in which Covid-19 was mentioned as a cause of death on the death certificate.

Aside from the deaths, we also know that over 993,000 people who tested positive for the virus have been admitted to hospital in the UK over the course of the past few months as a result of being infected with the virus.

As a result of Covid vaccines, lives have been saved

The post also indicates that “the shots are killing”, implying that Covid-19 vaccines are at fault for the deaths caused by the vaccine. Several studies show that the Covid-19 vaccine has saved millions of lives in a number of countries around the world.

As of September this year, there were 47 cases in England where a Covid-19 vaccine has been cited as the underlying cause of death, and none in Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics. As of the end of September 2022, there were nine such cases in Scotland.

To date, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, there has been one registered death in Northern Ireland up to the end of March 2022.

If there has been a delay in registering some deaths because of the vaccines, it is possible that the UK total could increase as a result.

The UK has delivered more than 150 million doses of vaccine so far since the vaccination campaign began on 17 November.

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca, was linked to a specific type of blood clot that has been reported to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. As of 26 October, the vaccine has been linked to 81 deaths far.

It is unclear how many of them are directly caused by the vaccination itself. There is no better source of data on deaths by cause than death certificates.

