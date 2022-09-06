COVID-19 Can Be Detected Via Mobile Phone App Through a New AI Model

(CTN News) _ An AI (artificial intelligence) model could detect COVID-19 through someone’s voice through a mobile phone app, according to a recent study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona.

This AI model is cheaper, faster, and easier to use than lateral flow/rapid antigen testing, so it can be applied in low-income nations where PCR tests are costly or difficult to obtain.

According to Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, lateral flow testing varies greatly depending on the brand. The AI model was accurate 89% of the time.

In those without symptoms, lateral flow tests had a significantly lower ability to detect COVID-19 infection.

Based on these encouraging results, basic voice recordings and customized AI algorithms may be able to accurately identify patients infected with Covid 19.

Aljbawi claims such tests are easy to interpret and can be delivered at no charge.

Voice quality is affected by Covid 19 in the upper respiratory tract and vocal cords.

Visara Urovi and Sami Simons from Maastricht University Medical Centre tested whether voices could be used to identify COVID-19.

The University of Cambridge provided 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and unhealthy subjects, of which 308 tested positive for COVID-19.

How the App Works