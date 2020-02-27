International Passenger Screened for Coronavirus at Don Mueang Airport

Thailand’s Airport Authority has reported health officials stepped up coronavirus screening arriving at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. Passengers from all countries the Coronavirus has taken hold are now being separated for screening in an isolated area.

Airlines are being directed to Pier 6, which is separate from international passenger Terminal 1. Upon disembarking they also undergo a thermal scan and other tests with a medical team.

Passengers on all flights docking at Terminal 1 still have to pass through thermal scanners near Piers 2 and 3.

Anyone showing a high temperature is double-checked and asked where they’ve been.

Airport cleaners are also pouring on the disinfectant in all areas of Don Mueang Airport to combat the coronavirus. Washrooms and elevators, luggage trolleys, counters, moving walkways, handrails and other high-contact surfaces in both terminals. Health officials have also laced sanitizing points for washing hands throughout Don Mueang Airport.

Meanwhile, Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Airlines and countries are continuing to restrict travel following the spread of the novel coronavirus outside the borders of Chinese territory.

With increased cases of coronavirus being reported in countries near and far from China including Thailand, South Korea, Italy, and Iran, numerous routes around the world are being cut to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The reductions in service are caused by a mix of low-demand and government mandate restricting travel to certain regions. Middle Eastern and Asian countries are among those being the most proactive in attempting to stem the spread of the virus as it finds its way across their regions.