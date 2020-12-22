CoolSculpting vs SculpSure, and Do They Actually Work?

Double Chin Removal: How to Get Rid of a Double Chin

A double chin, also well-known as submental fat, is a typical situation that happens when a coating of fat forms beneath your chin. A double chin is usually connected with excess weight gain, but you do not have to be overweight to have one. Genetics or looser skin producing from aging may also result in a double chin. CoolSculpting https://www.webmd.com/beauty/coolsculpting for the chin is a noninvasive fat lowering process that requires no anesthesia, needles, or incisions. It is primarily based on the concept of cooling subcutaneous fat to the level that the fat cells are ruined by the cooling procedure and consumed by the body. Subcutaneous fat is the coating of fat just beneath the skin. So, this CoolSculpting treatment by https://laserbodysculpting.ca/double-chin-removal/ process for double chin is now available here in Toronto, Mississauga, and Vaughan.

What Is a Double Chin?

Scientifically discussing, a double chin is basically known as submental fat. The submental area is the region between the face and neck, just beneath the chin and above the center of the neck. The additional fat within that area is what we call a double chin. Many people think that a double chin is brought on by bodyweight gain or when a person is overweight. While this may be the situation for some, others who are not overweight can still have got a double chin. It may be a result of genetics or even loose skin because of aging.

Causes of Double Chin

A double chin sneaks up on you. In one photo, you are smiling, and your jawline seems fine. Then, you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and observe at a specific angle that you have much more than one chin. There is just one of you, so just one chin is all you need. There are several reasons for a double chin, which is additionally recognized as submental fat. Getting extra fat is part of it, but there are some other factors you may be seeing double when you take a look at your chin.

Age

As you get older, the flexibility in your skin area begins to wane. This reduction in flexibility can make your skin get saggy and loose in your chin and somewhere else on your body. This loose, saggy skin under your chin ultimately seems like a double chin.

Excess Fat

A double chin usually indicates that the fat in your full face has nowhere else to move other than under it. In other words, your double chin is an outcome of extra weight and fat. Being overweight does not always lead to a double chin, but it can play a role to the possibility of creating one.

Genetics

Take a look at the other people in your family members. Do they, too, have double chins, regardless of their age or weight? If they do, you may have a tendency for fat to build up in your chin.

Anatomy

Some people basically have shorter jawlines, creating a double chin tough to avoid. Also, a weak jawline or chin can help to make your chin look double, even if it is not.

Posture

Poor posture can result in all types of health and beauty issues. Aside from neck, back, and shoulder pain, slouchy posture may weaken the neck and chin muscles. Over time, these types of weakened muscles lead to vulnerable and saggy skin.

Treatments for Double Chin

In addition to exercise routines, people usually turn to extra treatments for their double chin as well.

Face masks

Many face masks are readily available that can easily help tighten the skin and decrease the physical appearance of a double chin. Glycerin masks and coffee or green tea masks can help support the efforts of exercises. A daily mask of egg whites, honey, and lemon juice also offers a reduction in excess fat all-around the chin for some people.

Decreasing a Double Chin through Diet and Exercise

If your double chin is because of weight gain, dropping weight may help to make it smaller or get rid of it. The greatest way to drop weight is to eat a healthy and balanced diet and workout regularly. Some healthy eating guidelines are:

Eat four portions of vegetables daily.

Try to eat three servings of fruits daily.

Substitute processed grains with whole grains.

Avoid highly processed foods.

Eat lean proteins, such as poultry and fish.

Eat healthy and balanced fats, such as olive oil, avocados, and nuts.

Stay away from fried foods.

Eat low-fat dairy items.

Minimize your sugar intake.

Practice portion control.

Cosmetic Procedures

With advances in cosmetic medicine, there are much more treatment alternatives than ever to decrease the physical appearance of a double chin caused by extra fat underneath the chin. Using surgical or nonsurgical techniques, the team at Laser Body Sculpting can generate a more defined jawline for an overall more eye-catching, younger and fit physical appearance.

Mesotherapy

Mesotherapy requires a simple series of injections which usually help break down undesired small-scale localized areas of fat. This procedure of breaking down body fat is introduced as lipolysis. This technique of spot fat reduction by injecting solutions into the skin area is incorporated in many name-recognized processes.

CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is one more nonsurgical treatment method that can securely decrease fat underneath the chin to generate a more defined jawline. Furthermore CoolSculpting performs by exposing the undesired fat to controlled cooling.

The fat cells freeze and pass away, and the body naturally removes the dead cells. CoolSculpting is carried out in our clinic, and a treatment session normally takes less than an hour. Like other treatment, there may be small side effects after treatment but there is no major recovery time. Based on the particular case, patients may need more than one treatment session to get their perfect result.

Liposuction

Another surgical choice for a double chin is liposuction. Through a tiny incision, the surgeon moves a slender, hollow tube back and forth to break up undesired fat; then, the fat is suctioned out of the entire body. The outpatient process needs slightly more recovery time than CoolSculpting, and inflammation and bruising may last for one to two weeks, but the outcomes tend to be more dramatic. Only one process is required to see effects.

How Much Does CoolSculpting Cost?

Cost is decided by the dimension of treatment area, preferred result, the size of the applicator device, as well as where you live. The average expense of CoolSculpting for the double chin is around $1,400, and each session need to last around 35 minutes. One to two treatment sessions may be essential.

How Does CoolSculpting Work?

CoolSculpting is primarily based on the science of cryolipolysis that utilizes the cellular response to cold to break down fatty tissue. By extracting energy from fat coatings, the procedure leads to the fat cells to die slowly while departing surrounding nerves, muscle, and other tissues untouched. After treatment, the broken down fat cells are delivered to the lymphatic system to be filtered out as waste materials over a period of several weeks.

Procedure for CoolSculpting of the Double Chin

A qualified healthcare provider or medical doctor will execute the process using a handheld applicator. The device seems similar to the nozzles of a vacuum cleaner.

Double Chin Removal Method with Applicator Device

During the treatment, the medical doctor applies a gel pad and applicator device to your chin. The applicator delivers managed cooling to the focused fat. The device is relocated over your skin while applying suction and cooling technology to the targeted area. An individual may experience feelings of pulling and pinching during the procedure, but overall, the process requires minimal pain.

The service provider usually massages the treated areas instantly after treatment to break up any frozen deep tissue. This assists your body start to absorb the ruined fat cells. Some have mentioned that this massage is not comfortable. The treatment may take about 35 minutes. People often listen to music or read during the process.