Thailand to Hand Out 95 Million Free Condoms for Valentine’s Day

Thailand aims to distribute 95 million free condoms to combat sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy as part of its efforts to encourage safe sex ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Starting Feb. 1, universal healthcare cards will be eligible for 10 condoms per week for a year, according to a statement issued by government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek on Tuesday. The condoms will be available in four sizes and would be available at pharmacies and primary care centres across the country, she said.

“The effort to provide free condoms to gold-card holders will contribute in disease prevention and public health,” Rachada added. Syphilis, cervical cancer, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and AIDS are among the diseases that the government hopes to prevent, she said.

According to the most recent government data, Thailand has seen an upsurge in sexually transmitted illnesses in recent years, with syphilis and gonorrhea accounting for more than half of 2021 cases. According to the findings, the age groups most affected were those aged 15 to 19 and 20 to 24.

According to official figures, 24.4 Thai girls aged 15 to 19 gave birth for every 1,000 in 2021. According to the World Health Organization, the global rate for the same age group that year was 42.5.

About 50 million out of almost 70 million Thais have enrolled in the government’s universal healthcare plan, often known as the “gold card”, according to the most recent government data. The card is used to receive medical treatment at public and select private institutions.

Thailand’s National Condoms Strategy is a comprehensive plan that directs implementation to encourage condom use.

The scheme has five goals: to raise awareness about condom use and ensure greater acceptance among parents of their children using condoms; to make it easier for people to buy condoms and lubricant; to improve and control the quality of condoms; to create an environment that encourages people to use condoms; and to promote research and evaluation of condom-related activities.

Durex is a popular brand that can be purchased at the counter of most 7-11 stores and other convenient locations. The white ones contain the spermicidal lubricant N-11, which is also effective in temporarily disabling some STDs, as shown on the front of the box.

BodyGuard is a relatively new condom on the market as of early 2000. It’s a larger condom aimed at the expat and tourist markets. It’s most commonly found in vending machines in Sukhumvit’s go-go bars and pickup joints.

Most short-term hotels in tourist and ex-pat neighborhoods will also sell you a condom for a slightly higher price than you can get them elsewhere.