CDC Issues Monkeypox Sex Advice, Says To Social Distancing Masturbate

(CTN News) – CDC has updated its sex guidance for people who think they may have been exposed to monkeypox – and they recommend socially distanced masturbation to prevent the spread of the virus.

The CDC issued precautions on social gatherings, safer sex, and monkeypox earlier this month.

A person with monkeypox or a partner who believes they have contracted the disease should avoid kissing and “masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other or touching any rash.”

For those who have been exposed to monkeypox, the Centers for Disease Control recommends having virtual sex or covering rash-affected areas with clothing to limit skin-to-skin contact.

Additionally, the CDC recommends that those potentially infected with monkeypox “wash their hands, fetish gear, sex toys, and any fabrics (bedding, towels, clothing) after having sex.”

The CDC advises that you limit your number of partners to avoid spreading monkeypox.

Monkeypox, a rare viral infection primarily found in Central and West Africa, has been detected across the globe, including in Europe and the United States.

Monkeypox symptoms,

Monkeypox can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever and muscle aches, as well as rashes and pus-filled boils covering the body.

The CDC said it can be spread by “close, personal and often skin-to-skin contact.”

Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs is “the most common way that monkeypox is spreading in the US,” according to the CDC.

According to the health agency, monkeypox symptoms usually appear within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

As of the latest CDC data, there have been 100 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the US, with California having the majority of cases at 21, followed by New York with 17.

Related CTN News: