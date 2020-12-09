CBD Skin Care Market Growing in Thailand: The Skin Benefits of Hemp Oil

The recent legalization of the cannabidiol (CBD) and Hemp Oil in herbal products in Thailand makes it a buzzy ingredient of several products ranging from chocolates to clothing. The world of beauty and skincare is no exception.

From serums to sunscreens, chopsticks, cleansers, and creams, hemp-derived products are becoming an essential part of the skincare regimen. The recent CBD skincare market is estimated to be over $580 million, and it is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2025. Yet several people seek the answer to their several questions before making CBD-infused products a part of their skincare protocol. If you are among those who wonder what effects CBD leaves on skincare or how CBD helps nourish your skin, continue reading this article.

Why CBD oil products for skin care?

CBD oil has an unprecedented ability to fight breakouts and inflammations. The anti-inflammatory character of CBD is the reason why people increasingly embrace this cannabinoid to treat their skincare issues. No wonder CBD is now a standard in several products designed to heal various skin conditions such as Eczema and Psoriasis.

Moreover, CBD oil possesses powerful antioxidant properties that can fasten the healing time. Several people believe that these are the two main properties that make CBD an indispensable part of natural healthcare protocols.

There is a range of benefits that you can achieve by adding CBD-infused products to your daily healthcare routine.

Removes aging signs

As you age, the signs of aging, such as skin dullness and wrinkles, start appearing. The anti-aging creams and lotions help you keep your skin young and in perfect condition.

CBD oil is one of the most effective products that can reduce aging signs. It displays exceptional properties to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. The antioxidant properties associated with this natural compound help to clear visible signs of aging on your skin.

Furthermore, CBD oil with fewer side effects, clearly, stands out from other anti aging products. This cannabis compound not only protects your skin, but it also improves your overall health.

Effective against acne

When dead skin cells, dirt, or excessive oil accumulates and clogs the pores, it gives rise to a skin condition known as acne. The blocking of skin pores allows bacteria living in hair follicles to multiply and cause inflammation. This buildup of bacteria inside your skin causes blemishes on your skin.

CBD oil effectively treats acne problems due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics and its ability to halt skin oil accumulation.

Provide moisture to your skin

CBD oil can is an effective skincare product that may nourish and moisturize your skin. By supplying essential nutrients and substances, this cannabinoid can help protect your skin from peeling, rough patches, cuts, and cracks.

CBD can prove more beneficial in treating skin dryness since it does not affect the functioning of sebaceous glands. Instead, it regulates their function to produce oil necessary to keep your skin moisturized.

The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD trigger the healing of damaged parts due to excessive skin dryness. Therefore, people suffering from dry skin can bring life to their skins by using CBD products.

Thailand CBD Skin Care

In 2019 Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical cannabis. The use of CBD and hemp oil in skincare products was approved on August 27th the same year.

Nevertheless there are still restrictions and a strict licencing process for private companies working with the plant:

The cultivation of hemp seed and seed extract as well as the use of CBD and hemp for cosmetics and food is allowed but the marijuana flower remains illegal in Thailand.

Cannabis extracts that contain less than 0.2% of CBD or THC are officially removed from the list of banned substances by the government.

All marijuana products must be classified as herbal or medical drug products and be labeled accordingly.

According to the secretary general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Niyom Termsrisuk, in future, more regulations, standards and criteria regarding the usage, production and cultivation will be issued.

Conclusion

Several people turn to medication or cosmetics products to get rid of their skin issues. But these products can cause more harm than they do good. Therefore, natural remedies such as CBD oil is a way to treat your health-related issues.

With the numerous benefits that CBD Hemp oil can bring to your skin, you should consider adding CBD oil products to your daily skincare routine.

Author

Mia is Cannabis Scientist and Content Director at Marijuana Facts Today with extensive experience in managing and implementing Quality Assurance process of manufactured cannabis products prior to distribution. Mia loves to share her deep knowledge in the Cannabis industry to help our readers filter out the noise and to stay on top of crucial industry news