CBD Can Offer Relief to People with Symptoms Of PTSD

Roughly 3 in 100 people develop PTSD at some point in life. It can be caused by a complex mix of frightening experiences, inherited mental health risks, inherited features of personality, and the way the brain regulates chemicals and hormones. Someone with post-traumatic stress disorder relives the terrifying ordeal through nightmares and flashbacks. It’s common for a person with PTSD to isolate themselves, as they feel overwhelmed or unsafe in groups. The symptoms on the body. The anxiety disorder increases the tension in the muscles and joints. The permanent fear can lead to a cascade of symptoms, such as migraines, inflammation in organs, and hypertension.

PTSD is unbearable, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a higher rate of substance abuse in individuals who have had trauma. People start abusing depressant drugs like alcohol or sedatives to self-medicate to relieve stress or other conditions. The outcome is that they become more dependent on them, which has devastating effects on mind, body, and behavior. Recurring thoughts are going on constantly, and people can’t get rid of them. In the long-run, addiction intensifies the negative effects and symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. The good news is that there are healthy ways of coping with anxiety. Like what?

CBD Can Alleviate PTSD Symptoms by Reducing Hyperactivity in The Amygdala

CBD – or cannabidiol, if you prefer – is one of the two chemicals in the cannabis Sativa plant. It’s legal in many parts of the world, including the UK. Nevertheless, products have to meet certain criteria to be lawfully available for human consumption. When shopping for oil, capsules, edibles, and so on, it’s recommended to purchase them from trusted websites, pharmacies, or stores. CBD can help manage and even reduce symptoms of PTSD. To be clear, it’s not a treatment. Don’t delay or disregard seeking professional advice from your doctor or other healthcare professional.

Cannabidiol significantly reduces amygdala reactivity to signals of threat. Amygdala hyperactivity in post-traumatic stress disorder leads to an exaggerated response of fear. Additionally, it explains symptoms such as hypervigilance and hyperarousal. CBD reduces activity in the amygdala and may even play a role in extinguishing traumatic memories. Put simply, it may put an end to the intensity associated with memories of the trauma. CBD may help people rewrite memories to make them less traumatic. Research needs to be carried in this respect. Getting back on topic, the amygdala is a primary component in neurobiological models of stress and stress-related pathologies. It’s like an alarm that sounds when something poses a danger.

What Are the Best Forms of CBD For PTSD?

Products that are extracted from hemp can be transformed into a wide range of bases, such as oil. There are pure isolates available in powder form. Topicals, such as oils, and edibles, such as gummies, are the best forms of CBD for post-traumatic stress disorder. There are many ways to take CBD oil, but it largely depends on the strength of the product. Oil drops can be incorporated into smoothies, juices, and morning cups of coffee. It’s argued that the best way to take CBD oil is sublingual. Sublingual administration involves placing a few drops of CBD under the tongue and letting the compound dissolve.

In CBD edibles, the active compound is combined with foodstuff, so CBD is released slowly over longer periods of time as the food is digested. According to the experts at CBD Planet UK, something purchased through a state-licensed facility is going to have been tested and come with consumer protection. The product level shows the CBD concentration. If such information is missing, the product either has too much or too little concentration to work with. A quick online search will reveal what stores are available nearby. It’s necessary to be above 18 to purchase CBD products.

CBD May Or May Not Remove the Need for Other Medications for PTSD Symptoms

CBD works differently for everyone. Every person has a unique biology, which results in a different reaction. In some cases, CBD is so effective at managing and reducing symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder that it’s no longer necessary to take other medications. In other cases, it doesn’t work at all. Individuals can take CBD for weeks or months at an end before they notice a difference. As a rule of thumb, less is more when it comes to getting relief. It’s essential for patients not to have false expectations. There’s always the chance that it might not provide the expected result.

CBD Is Able to Offer Relief for Symptoms Of PTSD, But It’s Not Enough

CBD helps as a complementary therapy in managing symptoms of PTSD. This basically means that it can be used alongside conventional medical treatment. It works in combination with it, rather than replacing it. Left untreated, the post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms can result in more suffering, decreased functioning, and increased depression. The use of CBD isn’t the only way to cope with anxiety. Deep breathing is a good coping mechanism. Breathing deeply from the diaphragm can help protect against stress. Symptoms like anxiety, panic, or feeling stuck in the alarm mode respond well to deep breathing.

Social support is of the essence. People struggling with PTSD symptoms should be surrounded by friends and family at all times. Lack of social support can result in psychological distress. As you know, having someone you can trust is invaluable. Last but not least, there’s creative writing. Writing about traumatic events eases the emotional pressure of the negative experience. Journaling can help deal with thoughts and feelings in a positive way. A picture is worth a thousand words. At times, a thousand words can help an individual regain their humanity and start to heal.

To sum up, PTSD doesn’t last forever, especially with treatment. The effects go away after a couple of months or they can linger for years. With the proper treatment plan, symptoms can be managed so that they remain dormant. It’s important not to give up hope.