A New Case Of Avian Influenza Has Been Detected On Vancouver Island
A New Case Of Avian Influenza Has Been Detected On Vancouver Island

Published

18 mins ago

on

A New Case Of Avian Influenza Has Been Detected On Vancouver Island

(CTN News) – Two new cases of avian influenza have been confirmed on Vancouver Island by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

There was a positive case reported in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and District of Tofino on Friday.

The Crackin’ Yolks Farm in Port Alberni posted on Facebook Friday that it had lost 78 hens and roosters to avian influenza over the past week.

According to the posting, “We appreciate everyone’s messages regarding the loss of our flock (78 hens/roosters) this week.”

According to the statement, “We maintain high levels of biosecurity, however, we also operate a free-range flock.” There is no evidence that the virus is present.

Death occurs within a short period of time after symptoms appear. As a result of this ordeal, we are completely distraught and hope that no one else will be affected by this virus in their flocks.”

Meanwhile, the District of Tofino announced its positive case via social media Saturday morning.

According to Dan Law, the mayor of Tofino, a positive case of avian influenza has been recorded in a non-commercial, small flock of poultry. “So it is safe to say that we are talking about backyard chickens here.”

There is a serious disease known as avian influenza that causes illness and death in birds. Moreover, it is highly contagious, which has raised concerns about its spread to other poultry and birds in the area.

According to the federal government, avian influenza can be transmitted from bird to bird through the transmission of feces, secretions, contaminated water, and contaminated equipment. It can also be transmitted indirectly through human movement and contact.

Bird flu symptoms include:

  • An inability to move, exert energy, or eat

  • Egg production has decreased

  • The head, neck, and eyes are swollen

  • Coughing, gasping for breath, or sneezing

  • Nervousness, tremors, or incoordination

  • A diarrheal illness

  • Death by sudden cause

“We are spreading the word,” Law explained. It is a very serious disease for birds that is highly transmissible, so people should take precautions.

In addition to backyard chickens and poultry farms, wild birds may also be susceptible to avian flu.

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory’s Ann Nightingale told CHEK News that it is more commonly found in ducks and geese.

“Things like eagles, long horned owls, turkey vultures, crows, ravens, and birds that associate with sick birds,” Nightingale explains.

According to her, songbirds are extremely unlikely to contract the disease.

Residents can protect themselves, their birds, and wildlife from avian influenza in a variety of ways, according to the government.

A number of precautions need to be taken to prevent exposure to wild birds or other animals. These include frequent cleaning of poultry coops, waterers, feeders and clothing, limiting exposure to visitors, and keeping newly introduced birds separate from the flock while they are being introduced.

A veterinarian or CFIA animal health office should be contacted as soon as possible if you suspect your birds might be infected.

It is recommended that anyone who finds a sick or dead wild bird contact the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

Can humans get avian influenza?

Although avian (bird) influenza (flu) A viruses usually do not infect people, there have been some rare cases of human infection with these viruses. Illness in humans from bird flu virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death.

