Cannabis Use Causing a Financial Drain on Thailand’s Healthcare System

Thailand’s Public Health minister has reported that cases related to cannabis use have increased tenfold since the government decriminalized the plant as a narcotic. Cannabis-related treatment costs have increased from 3 billion to 20 billion as the population’s use increased.

During a public hearing on cannabis usage and its consequences on society on Saturday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated that since its decriminalization, more individuals have suffered from mental illnesses from cannabis use.

He noted that the government establishes an annual budget for treating people under the universal health care scheme.

“The funding for cannabis-related patient care increased from roughly 3 billion baht to 20 billion baht last year, after cannabis was decriminalized as a narcotic. “This is extremely high and makes us concerned about cannabis use,” he stated.

Furthermore, study in the United States indicated that children’s IQ declined by eight to nine points after using cannabis, indicating that the plant has an effect on brain development. The findings alarm the government, he stated.

Relisting Cannabis as a Narcotic

He stated that the hearing on Saturday, which included adolescents, doctors and medical bodies, and civil society networks, was part of the government’s effort to relist cannabis, particularly cannabis buds, as a narcotic by the end of the year.

The current regulation classifies cannabis extracts with greater than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by total weight as narcotics.

According to Kriangkrai Puengchuea of the Substance Abuse Academic Foundation, 7,700 cannabis stores have opened across the country since the plant became legal.

These stores sell dried cannabis buds and cannabis-related goods, allowing customers to consume cannabis recreationally. A Western survey revealed that 40% of heroin addicts began their drug journey with cannabis.

Dr. Manit Sisurapanont, head of Thailand’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, stated that research in the United States has shown that people become hooked to cannabis use, which leads to mental health issues. In the long run, cannabis use can result in lower IQ and mental illnesses.

Dr. Prakarn Thomyangkoon, a member of Thailand’s Psychiatric Association, stated that heavy cannabis users may attempt suicide, and the plant’s ingredient can contaminate breast milk.

Arthit Satienwaree of the Youth Network Against Cannabis (YNAC) stated that public understanding of cannabis use is poor, since some believe the plant can be used anywhere because it is legal.

The misconception resulted in community-grown cannabis as well as plant misuse, including instances when it was mixed with munchies and consumed by youngsters without their knowledge, he claimed.

YNAC supports the government’s decision to relist the plant as a narcotic due to widespread worries about the impact of cannabis usage on the health of teenagers and children.

Cannabis in Thailand

In June 2022, the government withdrew cannabis from its narcotics list, becoming one of Asia’s first to do so. This move enabled people to cultivate and sell cannabis, but rigorous regulations remain in place. For example, the cannabis that people plant must have a THC concentration of no more than 0.2%.

This low THC content indicates that the cannabis cannot be utilized to get high. Instead, it is intended for medical purposes or as an additive in food and beverages. Even while the law allows for cannabis cultivation and sale, using it in public areas is still prohibited and can result in fines or jail time.

This new law intends to stimulate the economy by supporting cannabis-related enterprises and assisting persons with medical requirements. However, anyone interested in this profession should stay up to speed on legal requirements and ensure that they adhere to all legislation.