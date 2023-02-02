Can Precision Medicine Be Integrated Into Cancer Care?

(CTN News) – In a study published online Jan. 12 in the Journal of Cancer Precision Oncology, researchers have concluded that precision medicine is feasible to integrate into routine cancer care.

In addition, they have concluded that it has clinical value.

The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, under the leadership of Rachel B. Keller, Ph.D., has developed and implemented a precision oncology decision support system called Gastrointestinal Treatment Assistance Regarding Genomic Evaluation of Tumors.

The molecular profiling of gastrointestinal (GI) tumors was reviewed and molecularly based clinical recommendations were offered, including identification of appropriate clinical trials, suggestions of targeted therapy options (on- and off-label), as well as consideration of additional or orthogonal molecular testing for these tumors.

A total of 506 patients suffering from GI cancer were molecularly profiled from January to June of this year. Clinical recommendations were provided based on the genomic information gathered about their tumors.

As part of the study, 19 medical oncologists received summary reports for patients with colorectal, pancreatic, esophagogastric, biliary, and other GI cancers (39, 24, 13, and 8%, respectively) as well as those with other GI cancers.

During the study, 80 percent of patients were recommended for one or more precision medicine clinical trials. This resulted in 24 patients enrolling in clinical trials as a result of their recommendation.

As a result of the study, Precision 6 percent of patients were recommended for on-label targeted therapies, whereas 25 percent of patients were recommended for off-label targeted therapies.

As a result of the results of the analysis, the patient was advised to undergo additional or orthogonal tests in 42 percent of the cases.

While precision oncology is still in its infancy compared to other approaches to cancer treatment, it is increasingly seen as another tool in one’s arsenal, according to the authors.

In our study, we have detailed in detail an example of a program for the systematic assessment of molecularly guided treatment options and clinical care options that are available to patients with cancer on the basis of tumor profiling for the treatment of cancer.”

It was disclosed that several of the authors had financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

What is meant by the term precision medicine?

A form of medicine that uses information about a person’s own genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose, or treat disease. In cancer, precision medicine uses specific information about a person’s tumor to help make a diagnosis, plan treatment, find out how well treatment is working, or make a prognosis.

SEE ALSO:

Thailand to Hand Out 95 Million Free Condoms for Valentine’s Day