Can Delta-8 Help Me Sleep At Night?

There are millions of people who suffer from some sort of sleep problem. Insomnia, restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea are just a few examples. And while many people turn to prescription medications to help them get the sleep they need, there may be an all-natural option that can work just as well: delta-8.

What Is Delta-8?

Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that is closely related to THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. But unlike THC, delta-8 does not cause users to feel high. In fact, research has shown that delta-8 can actually help improve sleep quality.

D8 is found in very trace amounts in the cannabis plant. However, recent discoveries have shown that when taken in supplement form, delta-8 can be an effective sleep aid.

Apart from sleep, it is also known to aid in a number of other health remedies. While delta-8 can’t get you high, it does have a wide range of uses.

How Does D8 Help with Sleep?

Delta-8 works as a sleep aid for two reasons: its sedative qualities and its ability to reduce anxiety.

When taken as a supplement, delta-8 acts as an agonist for both the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body. This mimics cannabinoids that are naturally produced by the body.

As such, they attach to those endocannabinoid receptors and cause them to produce more of their own unique chemical compounds which results in gradually slowing down neuron firing rates and relaxing muscles throughout the body. Because of this, users experience drowsiness and calmness which helps them get to sleep.

In addition, delta-8 reduces anxiety levels in users, another factor that can lead to a better night’s rest. As a sedative, delta-8 is not only helpful with falling asleep but also staying asleep.

Many people find it difficult to fall asleep because they have too much going on in their minds. This results in the mind being active, preventing sleep from happening when you need it most.

By reducing anxiety and calming the body down, delta-8 helps users avoid this problem so they can get the deep restorative sleep they need throughout the night.

Does Delta-8 Have Any Side Effects?

So far, research on delta-8 has shown that it is safe and well-tolerated. In fact, one study found that users did not report any adverse side effects after taking minimal doses of delta-8 for 28 days.

But it does come with several side effects which should be taken into account when using it as a sleep aid. These side effects include dry mouth, red eyes, and drowsiness the next morning.

Because of this, it is best to take delta-8 supplements at night 1 or 2 hours before bed. This will help you avoid any daytime drowsiness and ensure you get the most out of its sedative properties.

You can find delta-8 in many different forms, including capsules, tinctures, and vape oils. Start with a lower dose and work your way up until you find the dosage that works best for you.

While delta-8 may not work for everyone, for those who do suffer from sleep problems, it can be a life-changing supplement. If you’re tired of trying out different medications, give delta-8 a try and see if it can help you get the rest you need.

What Does The Research Say…

Since delta-8 is a fairly new supplement, there is not a lot of research on it yet. However, the few studies that have been conducted so far have shown that it is a safe and effective sleep aid.

One study, published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, found that delta-8 was an effective treatment for improving sleep quality in people with chronic pain.

Another study, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that delta-8 was helpful in reducing anxiety levels in users.

One study looked at the effects of delta-8 on people with insomnia. The results showed that those who took delta-8 before bedtime slept for longer and had improved quality of sleep compared to those who didn’t take the cannabinoid.

Delta-8 can also help improve sleep quality for people with sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, according to other studies. Some users even take delta-8 throughout the day as a way to increase energy and focus without feeling anxious or aggressive like they may with THC.

The great thing about using delta-8 instead of THC is that you can get all of these benefits without having to experience any negative side effects. It also won’t flag your drug tests either because it doesn’t contain any THC!

Tips To Use D8

If you’re interested in giving Mr. Hemp Flower delta-8 a try, here are some tips on how to best use it:

Start by taking 2mg of delta-8 one hour before bedtime. You can adjust the dosage later if necessary.

Be consistent when you take the cannabinoid to give it enough time to work.

If your sleep is still shaky after a few days, consider increasing your dosage slowly until you notice improvements in sleep quality.

Keep an eye on any negative side effects that may occur, though.

Some users have reported feeling groggy or anxious when they take too much delta-8 at once.

Don’t exceed 8mg doses in a 24 hour period!

How Is Delta-8 Extracted?

D8 is extracted through a process called decarboxylation. This process is a chemical reaction that removes a carboxyl group and releases carbon dioxide (CO2). In the case of delta-8 THC, this carboxyl group comes from the 8 carbon molecule known as hexadecanoic acid.

Hexadecanoic acid may seem familiar because it is found in animal fats, plants seeds, and some dairy products. Hemp oil is also rich in this compound.

As mentioned earlier, delta-8 is a cannabinoid with very little THC content. It has been suggested that the reason why it has so few psychoactive effects is because of its structural similarities to cannabinol or CBN.

Delta-8 doesn’t have any psychoactive effects by itself, but it does interact with cannabinoid receptors in the brain. When D8 binds to CB1 receptors, it actually acts as a CB1 receptor antagonist. In simpler terms, delta-8 inhibits the opposite effects of THC.

One benefit of using delta-8 as an alternative to other cannabinoids is that it can help reduce or eliminate psychoactive experiences. This is because D8 reduces the binding abilities of neurotransmitters responsible for triggering psychoactive sensations.

It also interferes with these same neurotransmitters when they work against the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS regulates a wide range of physiological processes including mood and emotional response, pain perception, memory formation, and immune function .

As you can see, delta-8 is not necessarily a substitute for THC. However, the two cannabinoids work together in what some refer to as the entourage effect. As mentioned earlier, D8 works with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) to help balance it out; this allows for optimal health and wellness. On its own, however, it does not elicit psychoactive effects or get anyone “high.”

What Are The Benefits of Using D8?

Delta-8 has shown some promising uses in medical treatment. Remember that delta-8 acts like an antagonist of the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2. This means that users may experience reduced sensations of pain or discomfort when using D8. Some patients have also found that delta-8 helps to improve sleep duration as well.

D8 is also known to be effective in reducing inflammation. This is a huge benefit for people suffering from conditions like arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. Additionally, D8 has been shown to help improve the symptoms of anxiety and PTSD. It is also being studied as a possible treatment for cancer.

Is Delta-8 Legal?

Delta 8 THC is only legal in parts of the U.S. Most states which allow medical or recreational use, still don’t have much regulation on the latest chemicals available to consumers.

However, it is illegal in most other countries. For example, delta-8 THC (and all cannabinoid chemicals) are classified as Class A drugs in New Zealand, alongside heroin and methamphetamine. You can expect heavy jail sentences if you deliver them into the country by mail or courier.

Previously, no studies were published that provide a basis for medicinal use under federal law within the United States – Delta-8 THC remains a Schedule I controlled substance at this time.

The DEA classified delta-8 as a “hallucinogen”. Hence making it illegal to manufacture, distribute or possess.

But after the passing of the 2019 US Farm Bill, which stated that hemp plants with delta-9 content of 0.3% or less will be legal. The DEA has announced that non-psychoactive cannabinoids found in hemp plants may be sold and used as long as they are derived from hemp and not marijuana

International Laws

Almost all countries have banned delta-8 THC under international law. This includes the UK which strictly prohibits any type of cannabis products for human consumption or medicinal use, including Delta-8 THC.

At present, there are no CBD products with high levels of delta-8. However, we expect this to change shortly in the US once legal barriers fall down and manufacturers start producing more Cannabis oil and CBD products in general.

So, Is Delta-8 Right For You?

Only you can answer that question. However, it is important to remember that everyone responds differently to cannabinoids. If you are interested in trying delta-8, we recommend starting with a small dose and increasing gradually as needed.

As always, consult with your healthcare provider before making any changes to your medication regimen.