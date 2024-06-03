Breast Cancer Breakthrough Hailed As ‘Incredibly Exciting’ By Scientists

(CTN News) – The “incredibly exciting” discovery that a new blood test can predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence three years prior to the appearance of any tumors on scans may assist more women in permanently overcoming the disease.

Breast cancer, the most prevalent form of cancer, consumes the lives of over two million individuals each year. Cancer frequently recurs, typically at a more advanced stage, despite the progress made in treatment over the past few decades.

Nevertheless, a recent study that was presented at the world’s largest cancer conference indicates that a personalized liquid biopsy may provide an extremely early warning indicator of cancer recurrence. The results of a trial of the tests, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, suggest that they may be beneficial in identifying patients who can forgo preventative therapy and women who require it.

This test detects minute concentrations of cancer DNA in the bloodstream. According to trial data, it is so sensitive that it can accurately predict the probability of cancer recurrence months or even years in advance of the occurrence of the typical symptoms or signs.

Researchers at the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins research center in London identified each patient in the experiment who subsequently experienced a relapse. The average relapse period was 15 months, with the greatest period being 41 months.

Simon Vincent, director of research at Breast Cancer Now,

A spokesperson for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which assisted in funding the study, commented, “Early detection is one of our best weapons against breast cancer. These initial findings suggest that tests may be able to detect breast cancer recurrence over a year before symptoms are evident are incredibly exciting.”

“Even though this research is still in its early stages, treating breast cancer early on increases the likelihood that the cancer will be destroyed and that it won’t spread to other parts of the body, where it will eventually become incurable.”

The results are expected to result in a plan that will allow for the initiation of treatment at a significantly earlier time, according to experts. The exceedingly sensitive liquid biopsy operates by detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which is secreted into the circulation by cancer cells.

Isaac Garcia-Murillas, the lead author from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London, stated, “Breast cancer cells can persist in the body following surgery and other treatments; however, the quantity of these cells may be so low that they are undetectable on subsequent scans.” “Many years after their initial treatment,

These cells can lead to breast cancer relapse.”

According to past research, CTDNA blood tests may be able to detect relapses prior to their detection on imaging. However, the majority of the time, these tests utilize a technique called whole exome sequencing, which is capable of detecting mutations ranging from 16 to 50. The new test is significantly more sensitive than the previous one, as it employs whole genome sequencing to detect 1,800 mutations.

Researchers evaluated blood samples from 78 patients with a variety of breast cancer types. A significant risk of recurrence was accurately identified for each of the eleven patients who experienced a relapse during the five-year trial by the new test. There were no false negative results, as none of the 60 women whose ctDNA was not detected by the test experienced a relapse.

The ctDNA had disappeared after it was initially identified, as evidenced by tests conducted on three additional patients. The ICR did not provide comprehensive data for the remaining four patients.

“Breast cancer is much easier to treat before it spreads to other parts of the body, so it is vital to be able to detect signs of recurrence as early as possible to give people the best chance of survival,” said Kristian Helin, CEO of the International Cancer Research Center.

“Technological advancements that can identify cancer cells and DNA more sensitively to identify lingering disease or identify early warning signs of breast cancer recurrence while a cure is still possible are extremely exciting.” As a consequence of these methodologies, the diagnosis of cancer is evolving.

