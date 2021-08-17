BENEFITS OF USING CANNABIS FOR ATHLETES

Before we explore the benefits of cannabis, we need to know how its main active compounds, THC, and CBD (Which have the same atomic composition but different molecular arrangements), work on humans. There are various ways to consume THC and CBD (Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol), consumption methods are as follows: smoking, vaping, tinctures, oils, or in the form of edibles, etc. Check out https://homegrowncannabisco.com/products/bruce-banner-fast-version-marijuana-seeds and start growing your cannabis at home.

After consumption THC is absorbed either by the lungs or stomach then into the bloodstream. The THC and CBD molecules then pass through the blood-brain barrier and to the neurons in the central nervous system. At the neurons, the THC and CBD bind to the same types of receptor CB1 and CB2 receptors.

THC is the main psychoactive substance in a cannabis plant when THC binds to these receptors it causes the neurons to fire at a much faster rate than normal. This will cause a feeling of being high, which the reactions are different for each individual, effects include feeling relaxed, focused, happy, and in higher doses will be similar to being drunk with alcohol.

And for CBD, since it is not psychoactive but binds to the same receptors as THC, CBD can lower the level of “high” and modulate it. The effects of CBD are that it assists in lowering inflammation and pain and also reduces nausea, migraine, seizures, and anxiety.

Cannabis Benefits For Athletes

Since cannabis legalization has just begun to start in all countries around the world, there is still a small number of long-term research studies on the effects of long-term use of cannabis. But on the contrary to the previous belief that smoking cannabis will have the same effects as smoking tobacco, resulting in chronic bronchitis, but the opposite holds true.

Depending on the dosage, if used in small amounts in a large span of time, cannabis will not cause bronchitis but instead increases the lung capacity of the users. Increasing lung capacity expands the possibility in various fields of sports. Swimmers will be able to hold their breath for longer, Runners, hockey players, and boxers can take in more oxygen making them more efficient.

Cannabis affects the brain in a different way from other drugs. There are a number of research studies that prove that it is difficult to actually be physically dependent on cannabis as the CB1 and CB2 receptors usually “resets” around two days for the research participants. To be physically dependent of marijuana people would need to have taken a heavy dosage daily. From our research, we found many benefits which will be presented below.

Cannabis Has Been Shown To Reduce Athletes Anxiety Symptoms

Olympic Games being an international multi-sport event that it is. The athletes who get to participate in the Olympic games are representative of their countries, the best of the best, and these participants get to compete against the very best of each country. It is undeniable that tension and stress will occur.

Using cannabis in small dosage, also known as microdosing, has been proven as an effective method to alleviate the anxiety of users. This can drastically increase each athlete’s performance.

Even though cannabis cannot directly stop the damage caused during the matches, cannabis can reduce or even cure the symptoms from the trauma to the brain. These impacts to the brain cause the brain to hemorrhage and lose its neural connections, cannabis can help the brain recreate neural connections. Neuroplasticity, a term used to describe the level of reconnections our brain makes, high neuroplasticity means that the brain is healthy.

Damage to the brain reduces the number of neural connections, therefore, lowers the neuroplasticity level. However, cannabis use promotes brain activity causing the neurons in the brain to be able to reorganize themselves creating new connections, or neural pathways, which reduces the symptoms of seizures, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease.

As A Pain Reliever, Cannabis Has Been Proven To Be Effective For Athletes

In professional sports, being able to use pain-relieving substances would mean that the athletes could keep pushing themselves longer, where lots of money is at stake in all fields of professional sports. This would mean that athletes who use cannabis as a pain reliever will have an edge against other athletes who refuse to use it.

The reason being that cannabis, which contains THC, which is a mildly psychoactive substance. This may hinder the performance but if used in microdoses the psychoactive effects will be negligible while the effects of relieving pain could be utilized to their fullest.

In summary

In high impact sports especially in combat sports, for example; boxing, taekwondo, and karate. Occasionally when the combatants are engaging, they could get hit where they could not block, these hits can cause brain damage which can lead to seizures, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease. The brain damage can be caused by the constant trauma received during matches which is not avoidable in such a high contact sport. This is where cannabis comes into play.

These are some of the most significant benefits of using cannabis as a performance-enhancing substance in sports. But since the legalization of cannabis is still on the way for many countries around the world. Because of this reason, there are still not many cases to be researched. Therefore there are still unexplored side effects that may have yet been discovered. The information on the negatives of cannabis use will be reported in the following topic.

