Bangladesh Dengue Death Toll Rises To 193

(CTN News) – According to official figures, at least one more person has died of dengue in Chattogram in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of dengue deaths across the country since January to 193.

An official press release from the Directorate General of Health Services reported that 266 dengue patients were admitted to health facilities across the country over the past 24 hours that ended at 8:00am on Friday, out of which 150 were reported in Dhaka city and 116 were reported in other places outside of the capital.

Since January, 46,752 people have been admitted to hospitals because of the mosquito-borne disease, of which 21,932 were reported in October alone.

With one and a half months to go until the start of the new year, the dengue yearly death toll has hit an all-time high.

Since 2000, the government has been keeping a record of the situation in the country.

There were 30,782 hospitalizations in Dhaka city for this year, which represents 65.84 per cent of the city’s total hospitalisations for the year.

It is estimated that in the first 11 days of November, 8728 people have been hospitalised and 52 have died as a result of dengue, indicating an increasing trend in the number of patients and fatalities.

As reported by the government, the number of dengue patients who were hospitalised in September was 9,911 followed by 3,571 in August, 1,571 in July, 737 in June, 163 in May, 23 in April, 20 each in February and March, and 126 in January, according to the official statistics.

A press release issued by the DGHS noted that 116 of the deceased died from dengue in Dhaka, one each in Narsingdi and Madaripur districts, 49 in Chattogram division, 10 in Khulna, seven in Barishal, five in Mymensingh and four in Rajshahi divisions.

On a monthly basis, one person died in June, nine in July, 11 in August, 34 in September, and 86 in October.

According to the release from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,252 patients have been treated across the country, of which 1,923 are undergoing treatment at 53 public and private hospitals in the capital.

It was reported in April that the health directorate in a pre-monsoon survey found that the density of aedes mosquitoes in the capital had increased from what was found in 2021. Experts predict the situation in the city will worsen this year unless preventive measures are taken.

DGHS released its monsoon survey in September of this year, and it found that mosquito densities are twice as high in Dhaka city as they were in the pre-monsoon survey.

According to official statistics, there were at least 28,429 dengue patients and 105 deaths in 2021.

Is there dengue in Bangladesh?

The 20,000-plus dengue cases reported in 2022 thus far is the third most cases reported in a year since the first cases were reported in 2000 (only 2019, when Bangladesh reported more than 101,000 cases had more and 2021 eclipsed 20,000). In addition, the death toll has risen to 67 this year across the country.

