(CTN News) – As another outbreak of Bird Flu is expected to occur over the holiday period, there is a possibility of a shortage of turkeys around Thanksgiving.

Several areas of North America suffered outbreaks of Bird Flu in the spring of this year, resulting in a shortage of turkeys in October.

It has been reported that several thousand turkeys have been culled in the Fraser Valley over the past few weeks. Another outbreak has been detected at several poultry farms in the Fraser Valley.

This could worsen the situation, depending on how many more turkey farms end up infected and how many birds may be needed to be culled as a result.

A total of six poultry farms in Abbotsford and one in Chilliwack are currently under quarantine after testing positive for the virus. This virus infects both wild and domesticated Bird Flu, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

I was not able to find out whether any of the farms under quarantine have turkeys. Instead, I was asked whether the outbreak is expected to lead to a cull of turkeys due to the outbreak, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

During the spring and fall migration of wild birds, the risk of contracting avian flu increases significantly.

Since the first outbreak of Bird Flu was detected in British Columbia a few months ago, according to the ministry of agriculture, 36 confirmed cases of avian flu have been confirmed so far in the province as a result of this outbreak.

In total, there were 36 cases, of which 14 occurred on farms, 21 occurred in small flocks, and one occurred in a captive wild bird.

Owners of small flocks and those who raise chickens or other birds in their back yards should attend online information sessions taking place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 5 if they are interested in learning more about their responsibilities.

In order to be a part of the upcoming information systems, bird owners can register here.

It has been estimated that 49 million birds have died in the U.S., or have been euthanized, since the first bird flu outbreaks in the spring of 2022, according to the American Center for Disease Control.

It is estimated that 3.7 million Bird Flu have been infected with EBV in Canada to date, of which 275,800 have been infected in British Columbia.

What is bird flu caused by?

Avian influenza or bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

