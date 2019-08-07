Allergan Rough-Surfaced Silicone Breast Implants Recalled Worldwide

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced the recall of rough-surfaced silicone breast implants after an American supplier reported a link to cancer.

FDA secretary-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said the supplier Allergan Co ordered an immediate recall their silicone implant.

It has been reported that about 800 patients worldwide with the silicone implants have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Almost 84 per cent of the confirmed cases have been associated with the Allergan implants, with at least 12 confirmed deaths associated with Allergan implants.

Patients in Thailand and from Abroad Received the Implants

“Since 2011, approximately 29,000 silicone implants have been supplied to hospitals and clinics in Thailand.

14,000 of the rough-surfaced silicone were implanted into patients from Thailand and abroad.

Hospitals and clinics that used them in breast implant surgery were informed of the recall,” Dr Tares said.

“Recipients with swollen or deformed breasts should see their doctor immediately.”

However, there was no need to panic because the occurrence of cancer was very low, he said.

The silicone breast implants were available under the trademark Natrelle.

They were produced by Allergan Costa Rica SRL in Costa Rica, and the owner is Allergan Co of the United States.

The recall covers Natrelle series ST-410 MF, 120, ST-410 MM, and 110.

Prof Apirak Chuangsuwanit, of the Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand, said the relationship to the product and cancer remains unknown.

Breast implants come in both textured and smooth formats, with the former resembling sandpaper.

Making it less likely to move around inside breast and change position.

Allergan said the recall, however, does not affect its Natrelle smooth or Microcell breast implants and tissue expanders.

Breast Implant Recall: What You Need to Know