According To WHO, Monkeypox Will Be Renamed MPOX

(CTN News) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that monkeypox has been given a brand name and will now be referred to as “Monkeypox “ as a way to help combat the stigma and discrimination associated with the disease.

After concerns were raised that the disease’s original name is misleading, stigmatizing, and discriminatory, the WHO announced that it planned to rename the disease in June, and a crowd-sourcing effort to find a replacement name was announced in August to find a proper term for the disease.

As a result of this revelation, the WHO has announced that non-human primates will no longer be mentioned in its guidelines.

After a transition period of one year, the term “Monkeypox ” will replace monkeypox as the preferred term in the United Nations health agency’s statement. In this way, experts are able to mitigate their concerns regarding the confusion that could result from the name change during a global outbreak of the disease.”

According to the WHO, the US public health agency, a key factor in choosing the brand name was its ease of use in different languages. Other factors considered by the WHO included scientific appropriateness, pronounceability, and the absence of geographical or zoological references.

It was in 1958 that the virus that causes measles was identified in monkeys for the first time. In spite of this, it is still unclear what is the natural reservoir for the disease and it has been found most commonly in rodents. Scientists have also expressed concerns over the way outbreaks are covered by the media.

They also question the naming of different strains of the virus with reference to different parts of Africa. In addition, they question the way various strains of the virus have been described.

As a consequence of the current global outbreak of the Zika virus, continuing to refer to, and nomenclature the virus as African is not only inaccurate, but also discriminatory and stigmatizing to those living in African countries, the experts wrote.

As a result, different strains of Monkeypox were later renamed “clade I”, “clade II” and “clade IIb”.

In the past, similar concerns have arisen with regard to the arrival of newly developed variants during Covid pandemics. This has resulted in the variants of Covid gaining names based on the Greek alphabet rather than the location in which they were first identified.

A global outbreak of the virus known as Monkeypox has made headlines in recent months. This is after a shocking outbreak of the disease began in May in countries across the world – mainly among men who have sexual relations with other men.

As of 21 November, the UK alone had recorded 3,720 confirmed or probable cases, compared with seven in the period between 2018 and 2021.

Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia has welcomed the move by the World Health Organization. In light of the fact that monkeys are not a primary source of the virus, the revised name will be less confusing for people who do not know the background to this infection,” he said.

In spite of this, it is a shame that one of the driving forces behind the creation of this change now has been the use of ‘racist and stigmatizing language’ on the internet. This will hopefully now result in the use of such language ceasing.”

