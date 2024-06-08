AbbVie’s $10B Immunogen Purchase Gets Early ROI With Phase II Ovarian Cancer Win

(CTN News) – AbbVie made public the topline findings of Phase II PICCOLO research on Thursday, the day the research was conducted.

These findings offer evidence that the recently acquired antibody-drug combination Elahere (mirvetuximab and soravtansine) from ImmunoGen has the potential to be used as a therapeutic agent in the treatment of folate receptor-alpha-positive, AbbVie platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Elahere is produced by ImmunoGen.

Elahere was able to achieve its primary efficacy goal by eliciting a 51.9% objective response rate in patients who had previously been subjected to a considerable quantity of treatment.

This was accomplished in patients at the time of the study. The amount of time that respondents took to respond to the secondary outcomes of PICCOLO was, on average, eight and a quarter months.

This is a significant AbbVie outcome.

In terms of the safety of Elahere, the Phase II study did not reveal any new indicators of worry, and the adverse events that were reported with Elahere were similar with the data that was acquired in earlier trials. It is important to note that the Phase II study did not reveal any new indicators of concern.

The findings also “further support the potential of mirvetuximab soravtansine for platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer,” as stated in a statement by Angeles Alvarez Secord, who is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Duke Cancer Institute.

In addition, the findings confirm that the drug has the potential to treat platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. In addition, these data “further support the potential of mirvetuximab soravtansine.”

“There are significant unmet needs for patients with platinum-sensitive diseases, as each subsequent line of therapy is associated with decreased efficacy and tolerability in this setting, which reinforces the need for alternative treatment options for these patients, according to Alvarez Secord, who has received institutional research funding from AbbVie and other pharmaceutical companies.

However, despite the fact that AbbVie did not release all of the material that they acquired from PICCOLO, they have committed to delivering all of the information at a subsequent medical congress.

ImmunoGen is the business that was responsible for the initial discovery and development of Elahere, which is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is among the very first of its kind. As the primary focus of this treatment, the folate receptor-alpha, which is typically expressed in ovarian cancers, is the target of the treatment.

It is a maytansinoid payload that contains DM4, which is a tubulin blocker that displays a high level of efficacy and has the potential to be responsible for the death of cells.

Elahere is another name for this AbbVie payload.

During the month of November 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Elahere this accelerated approval for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This approval was issued to Elahere. In the month of March in the year 2024, the Administration for Development (ADC) was granted full permission.

After AbbVie successfully completed the acquisition of ImmunoGen in November 2023 for a total price of $10.1 billion, the company was able to acquire Elahere and therefore became the owner of the business. A statement made by the pharmaceutical company AbbVie stated that Elahere had generated a total income of sixty-four million dollars all over the world during the first three months of the year 2024.

The fact that the firm was able to successfully complete the acquisition of ImmunoGen in February of 2024 is the reason why this particular number is considered to be a “partial quarter of sales.”

During the third quarter of 2023, Elahere was responsible for generating net revenues for the company that totaled $105.2 million. This was prior to ImmunoGen entering into the acquisition deal. It was prior to the corporation entering into the agreement that this occurred.

In addition, AbbVie is currently conducting the Phase III GLORIOSA trial, which is investigating the use of Elahere in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in conjunction with Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab) as a maintenance therapy after second-line platinum-doublet chemotherapy administration. This proceeding is being carried out in the United States of America.

SEE ALSO:

The FDA Has Updated The Covid Vaccine To Include JN.1