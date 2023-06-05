8 Health Benefits Of White Rice; It’s Not As Unhealthy As You Think

(CTN News) – Many cultures have relied on white rice as a staple food for centuries. In addition to being one of the most widely consumed types of rice worldwide, it is also rich in carbohydrates and essential nutrients, such as folate and vitamin B1.

Over the years, it has also received negative press because of its high glycemic index and low nutritional value. However, recent research indicates that white rice may not be as harmful as previously believed.

As opposed to popular belief, white rice contains a variety of nutrients.

It is a good source of folic acid, potassium, and magnesium, all of which are essential for healthy cell function, blood pressure regulation, and prevention of heart disease. The food is also low in fat and sodium, which may reduce the risk of obesity and hypertension.

As a refined carbohydrate, white rice does not contain the fibre and nutrients found in unrefined whole grains. So, white rice should be consumed in moderation and paired with nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats.

As we share some of the benefits of consuming white rice, please continue reading.

You may benefit from white rice in the following ways:

1. Provides energy

Because white rice is a source of carbohydrates, the primary source of energy for our bodies, it can provide an immediate boost of energy.

2. Gluten-free

Gluten-free rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates for people who suffer from gluten intolerance.

3. Easy to digest

Those suffering from digestive issues will find rice to be an ideal food. It is easy to digest. When suffering from a cold, cough, or another seasonal illness, it may be a good choice for bland foods.

4. Lowers blood pressure

There is evidence that white rice can lower blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of heart disease.

5. Rich in antioxidants

In addition to its antioxidant properties, rice is also rich in proteins and DNA that help protect the body from free radical damage.

6. Promotes weight loss

A diet that emphasizes weight loss should include rice, which is low in fat and calories.

7. Boosts the immune system

In addition to being rich in essential vitamins and minerals, white contains potassium, magnesium, and vitamin D, which contribute to boosting the immune system.

8. Prevents chronic diseases

It is believed that eating rice can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Antioxidants found in rice can protect the body against free radicals that can cause disease.

9. Low in calories

In comparison to other grains, white rice has a relatively low calorie content. Cooked rice contains approximately 200 calories, while brown rice contains approximately 215 calories. In this regard, white rice is a good choice for those who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

