7 Myths About Nightfalls and What You Need to Know About Wet Dreams

Have you been disturbed with the recurring wet dreams? Or does it bother you to think why nightfall in men is so common? Well, if you are worried about experiencing nightfalls frequently, you must drop the thought out of your head! There is nothing too weird or strange about ejaculating while you are subconscious. It is a natural sexual phenomenon that occurs during puberty and the twenties! But it is the myths and speculations surrounding the concept that most of us get uncomfortable with it. So, you must understand “what is nightfall” and how you can reduce its occurrence.

Nightfall in men is more prevalent and explicit than in women, but it does affect both. It is the ejaculation that you experience while you are sleeping or wet dreaming, as they say! Although the experience is awful and unpleasant, it is neither harmful nor wrong. If you think of it as something unhealthy or miserable, it is because all you have heard are myths about it. Click here to know more about what is nightfall in men and the fables associated with it!

Most young adults experiencing nightfall go through the mental pressure of not being healthy!

7 Appalling Myths About Wet Dreams & Decoded Facts

“What is nightfall” turns out to be a universal concern in adolescents as well as young adults. It stresses you out because you probably tried to get closure to it with the advice of your friend! Yes, most of us share it only with our friends, given the embarrassment encapsulates our self-confidence. Well, here are the most common and appalling myths you would come across while speaking of nightfall in men.

#1 Wet Dreams Affect Sperm Count

Nightfalls are a natural process of disposal of the old semen out of your testicular sac to make way for new production! Yes, there is no scientific proof that claims that men who experience nightfall have a lower sperm count. As long as you eat wisely, maintain a balanced diet, take your supplements, you will produce 1500 sperms per second, just like a healthy man should!

#2 Regular Sex Or Masturbation Can Reduce Nightfall

Some boys may advise you that if you have sex or masturbate just before going to bed, you will not experience wet dreams! But there is no truth behind this claim. Some men have reported experiencing nightfall even after ejaculating before a good night’s sleep. Yes, this activity might reduce nightfall in men, but it does not eliminate it conjointly.

#3 It Reduces Penis Size

The “size matters” philosophy is so intimidating for men that everything related to their sexual activities has this myth associated with it. You do not have to worry about the size as your penis does not shrink with every ejaculation, whether it is intentional or not. Several hormones and genes determine the size of a penis, and sperm is undoubtedly not one of them! Remember, sleep orgasms are as orderly as the purposive ones. It becomes serious when it is too frequent!

#4 Nightfalls Hamper Your Immunity

Some people might also give you this fascinating theory that it can hamper your immune system. However, you must be thankful that no doctor backs this up when asked, “what is nightfall.” All it does to your body is healthy unless you start facing difficulties with your sleeping routine. Every wet dream will remove excess sperm from your testes.

#5 Wet Dreams Indicate Sexual Illness

Has anybody suggested that you are sexually ill when you told them about your nightfall experience? If yes, you have to drop that idea right away! Nightfalls do not stem or infuse any sexual illness in your body. You might feel a bit dizzy after waking up from a wet dream, but that is because of the ejaculation. Released sperms are not a signal of underlying diseases.

#6 Regular Nightfalls Can Make You Impotent

Nightfalls are proof that your sexual organs are indeed working fine. It can neither make you impotent nor reduce your sexual capabilities. You should exercise more, consume the right amount of nutrients and lead a healthy sex life to avoid the occurrence of wet dreams.

#7 Women Do Not Experience Nightfall

Nightfall in men is more subjective and prominent than in women, but that does not imply women do not have wet dreams! It is just that they fail to realize it most of the time, given vaginal discretion gives somewhat a similar feeling. So, this phenomenon is not gender-dominant at all!

Nightfalls are not unhealthy, but the “too much of everything is bad” theory does apply to it! If you have regular wet dreams, you should get a regular health checkup and start eating the right supplements. You can try supplements and the right amount of nutrients that will help you control it. And most importantly, do not feel any embarrassment about having sleep orgasms!