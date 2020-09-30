7 Bad Habits to Quit That Can Make You Feel Healthier Within Weeks

Bad habits are all too easy to fall into. Whether it’s stress, boredom, or a general disinterest in productive habits, there are hundreds of reasons that people start smoking, overeating, or engage in lethargic behavior. Each of these 7 bad habits listed below is a habit you can ditch immediately and start feeling better within days of cessation.

Good habits create health, wealth, and a general sense of well-being. Remember that your mental and physical health are intertwined, and each affects the other. Don’t let your mental health falter while your physical health waxes, or vice-versa. This list will help you get rid of the habits that are holding you back from maximum health and satisfaction with life.

1. Quit Smoking

Are you a smoker? So are about 34 million other Americans, and thousands of them will develop serious or life-threatening health complications in the coming months. Each year, smoking-related illnesses claim thousands of lives, and the negative effects of cigarettes are well-known. With so much knowledge available about cigarettes, alternative products to smoking (like tobacco free pouches) readily available, and a general understanding that they’re dangerous, why do so many still smoking?

The answer isn't as simple as it sounds, as there are many reasons people pick up the habit. The bottom line is that it's one of the most harmful habits you can adopt. You'll start to feel better within a week or two of quitting. Once you make it over the initial hump that nicotine withdrawal presents, you'll be able to surge forward into a healthier future.

2. Poor Diet Bad for Your Health

Everything is bigger in America, including the population. With an obesity rate of nearly 40 percent, Americans are becoming more and more overweight every year. This startling statistic is attributed to a number of factors, but mainly, it’s our diets.

We eat diets rich in carbohydrates, red meats, sugar, and fat. This is simple not conducive to a healthy lifestyle, and the number of health complications (and the cost) of the obesity problem in America is staggering.

When you change to a healthy diet, you begin to feel healthier in just a few days. You'll likely go through sugar withdrawal (yes, sugar is addictive), but once you get through it, you'll thank yourself for making the right choice.

3. Lethargy Least to Obesity

In combination with a poor diet, a lethargic lifestyle has contributed to the obesity problem in the US. Heart disease is still the number one killer of adults in the US, and a lethargic lifestyle makes you more likely to develop heart complications. Adults should get at least 75 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. When’s the last time you went for a run?

We’re constantly stuck in front of our screens, wasting life away and causing damage to our bodies. It’s time to get up and move; you’ll feel better almost immediately following a good exercise routine.

4. Alcohol Can Destroy Your Health

Alcohol is a readily available, legal, and socially acceptable drug. Yes, alcohol is considered a drug. Incidentally, it’s one of the most abused drugs in the country, since it’s so accessible. Every year, thousands of Americans go through rehabilitation for alcohol addiction, thousands more die from alcohol-related health complications, and still, more die in drunk-driving incidents.

This legal drug can destroy entire lives and your body's most important systems. You may go through withdrawal after quitting alcohol cold-turkey, but you'll start to feel better once it has passed.

This is something we’re all guilty of. Self-deprecating behavior is being overly critical of oneself, especially with the aim of humor. Unfortunately, thinking poorly of yourself is anything but humorous. Millions of people suffer from low self-esteem, and this very real mental health condition can affect your entire life and how you view yourself as a person.

The truth is that self-deprecating behavior rarely stops with just words. Eventually, they develop into actions and destructive behaviors. Changing how you view yourself is the key to a happy, healthy lifestyle.

6. Not Getting Enough Sleep

A proper sleep cycle is one of the most important components of a healthy lifestyle. Changing your sleep schedule can help you feel more energized, focused, and happy. Sleep is just as important as eating or drinking to both physical and mental health, so don't neglect it. Adults should get at least 6-8 hours of sleep every night. Setting a strict bedtime and wake-up time can help you get your sleep schedule under control.

7. Procrastination About Your Health

Are you a procrastinator? If so, then you know how stressful even the most simple of projects becomes once you’ve procrastinated until the last minute. You’re adding extra stress on your already full plate, and making deadlines more pressing than they have to be.

When you decide to quit procrastinating, you’re granting yourself permission to excel in everything you do. You’ll feel more satisfied with your work, a sense of completion, and punctuality, and most of all, you’ll be more confident in yourself as a person.