5 Types of Dentists and How to Know Which One You Need

In this article, we will tackle five different types of dentists so that you will know who to go for should dental emergencies arise.

There are different types of people that you go to for different kinds of things. For example, when you have a fire emergency at home, you go to a firefighter or any first responder. If you need to change the lenses of your glasses, you need to go to the ophthalmologist.

Different people have different specialities. So you go to the specific people should specific emergencies arise. The same goes for dentists.

Pediatric Dentist

This is the type of dentist that you need to go to if your kid’s tooth falls off or certain dental emergencies are happening to your child. As their name suggests, they specialize in dentistry specifically for kids. Often, they provide treatments and preventative measures to keep your child’s mouth healthy.

General Dentists

These are the dentists that are transferred to communities and rural areas because of their general expertise. They have a gist on various specialities. In fact, this is the most common type of dentistry. They are the ones you go to when you need a general cleaning or any routine dental exams. However, they refer you to specialized dentists when they encounter cases beyond their capabilities.

Endodontists

As intimidating as their name suggests, these dentists are the ones responsible for aiding your tooth decay problems. They specialize in performing root canals and in dealing with your blood vessels, tissues, and nerves. Thus, their scope of work is very much advanced and complex as well.

Oral Surgeons

If you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy, the word “surgeon” probably has a familiar ring to it. But there are no oral surgeons on the show. Going back, these are the dentists responsible for conducting operations if there are problems with your mouth or jaw. For example, when your jaw gets locked, they are the people you are advised to go to since they will examine the injury and determine the next steps to be taken.

Orthodontists

People who have braces are most probably familiar with these types of dentists already. Basically, they are the people responsible for aligning your teeth. If “ortho” has a familiar ring to you, they deal with bones. And since your teeth are bones, too, orthodontists are dentists responsible for aligning your teeth, among many others.

Your mouth’s health is not just about keeping your teeth and gums healthy. It’s not just also about keeping your sense of taste. Dentistry is much more complicated than that. It also involves different nerves in one’s body, so it is important to seek immediate care should you feel any dental pain or extreme pain in your mouth.

Parts of your body hurt too when your teeth hurt because the nerves are connected. So, check on your dentist as soon as possible. Also, check on the specific dentist for your need. For more informative posts like this, follow Shinanon for more tips and guides on oral health.