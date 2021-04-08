5 Essential Tips For Proper Nutrition During COVID-19 Pandemic

The current covid-19 pandemic has affected and changed lifestyles a lot. There is a big difference in prioritizing things now as it was before. There is a new normal lifestyle. With the COVID-19 pandemic, eating, living, working, and socializing patterns have completely changed. Even socio-economic stability has suffered a lot.

Food is an important aspect of life and a means of living. During the current situation, diet planning is an important question to most people about the suitable options to add to a routine diet and what foods should be given up. While planning a diet for yourself and your family, there are many things to keep in mind. Some aspects are elaborated for a more concise understanding.

Avoid Eating Outside

It is safe to eat at home and prepare meals by yourself. Going outside in public places increases the risk of getting in contact with the virus’s carriers and the virus itself. Restaurants and food places are among the most crowded places, and it is more likely for viruses to spread quickly in such places.

It is advisable to avoid visiting such public places and make sure to stay at home. Eat and drink with your family and prepare meals at home. Also, avoiding unhealthy food such as processed food is very important. Processed foods have less nutritional value and are made from synthetic ingredients.

Giving Up Alcohol

It is important to give up certain foods and beverages which are injurious to overall health and increases the risk of getting into serious disease and illnesses. Alcohol is one such beverage that negatively affects each organ of the body, especially during the current pandemic when there is no much physical exercise.

Alcohol abuse increases the risk factors and severity of disease and infection. It negatively influences immunity and the defense system of the body. It is important to look for ways to limit and abandon the use of alcohol. It might become troublesome for many people. People can get professional guidance to cope with addiction from numerous rehab centers.

Drink Enough Water Everyday

Drinking plenty of water is essential in keeping the body hydrated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Water is essential to many processes and functions in the body. It is recommended to take 8-10 glasses of water a day. It is especially important during the current pandemic as water is an essential way to keep air passages moist and secure with sufficient amounts of mucus, which protects the membrane and lining of air passages.

It makes it difficult for viruses and germs to get access to the body through air passages in the nose and throat. Also, it is very helpful in regulating body temperature. Maintaining good hydration is essential for overall health and wellbeing. It is as important as taking a healthy and nutritious diet.

Antioxidants To Strengthen Immune System

Foods rich in antioxidants help the body against free radicals and reduce inflammation. Different nutrients and antioxidants such as Vitamin E and B carotene help the body’s immune system in different ways and protect the body against infections and viruses. They also may help in building up your bodies natural immune system against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eat Nutritious And Well Balanced Diet

Nutrition and hydration are essential for a healthier body, and it boosts immunity. It also reduces the risk of getting serious and chronic diseases and infections. There are a number of healthy food options to add to a routine diet.

It is important to consider what food and food groups to add to diet on a routine basis as it has a lot to do with overall health, building immunity, and dealing with stress and anxiety of pandemic.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich sources of Vitamin C, and they play an important role in the body as an immunity booster. Incorporating Vitamin C-rich citrus fruits in a routine diet can have numerous benefits.

Common examples of citrus fruits are lemon, orange, mandarin, and grapefruit.

Research shows that Vitamin C helps with shrinking the duration and severity of a cold. So it is beneficial to incorporate a Vitamin C-rich diet and food sources.

Spices

If you are looking into what to add to a routine diet during the current pandemic, then these spices are a must for a healthy diet. Ginger, Garlic, and turmeric are extremely beneficial for health and can easily be incorporated into the diet.

These spices are part of many food recipes. These spices have antiviral and antiseptic properties, which are extremely useful in boosting immunity against cold viruses and other viruses.

Zinc Rich Food

Zinc is an important mineral found in food and is required by the body for many functions. Foods rich in Zinc, such as seafood including shellfish, oysters and mussels, seeds, nuts, red meat, and egg yolk, must also be added to a routine diet.

Zinc is found in many medicines used to treat cold thus has properties to fight viruses. A zinc-rich diet must be added to the diet as it boosts immunity against viruses and reduces inflammation.

Magnesium Rich Food

Magnesium is an important mineral found in many foods such as green vegetables, dark chocolate, Tofu, bananas, legumes, seeds, and nuts. Foods rich in magnesium are very helpful in reducing stress and anxiety.

With sufficient magnesium intake, a person may feel calmer, and it also supports immunity. Recent research supports the role of magnesium in reducing the severity of the COVID-19 virus.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega 3 reduces stress and anxiety. Also, it has countless health benefits; it is also effective against the common cold and flu. It also boosts immunity against viruses and should be incorporated into routine diets.

Take Away

COVID-19 pandemic has brought in an elevated concern about diet and healthy diet options. It is important to avoid eating outside and making sure to prepare and take meals at home. Incorporating foods rich in various nutrients can help to boost immunity. Many foods with anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antiseptic properties are available. These foods also reduce the risk factor of diseases and infections. A body with stronger immunity can cope with viruses better.