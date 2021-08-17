5 Best Natural Herbs that Help with Sleep Deprivation

Sleep deprivation arises from factors like anxiety, indulgent lifestyles, and certain health conditions. If unchecked, sleep deprivation develops into sleep disorders like insomnia. A study conducted among Canadians aged 18-64 years yielded that one-third of Canadian adults have irregular sleep patterns.

Unfortunately, irregular sleep patterns impair productivity and may cause physical and mental health problems. Initially, prescription pills were the only sleep remedies available, but they cause undesirable symptoms, including insomnia rebound. Therefore, people currently prefer using natural herbal remedies.

If you wish to try natural remedies, here are five of the best options:

1. Lavender

Lavender is a flowering herb from the mint family known for its beautiful fragrance. However, besides having a pleasant smell, lavender flowers feature therapeutic effects, including mood enhancement properties and a calming effect.

The lavender extract contains an active compound called silexan that helps quell anxiety. Consequently, lavender flowers are viable as sleep remedies; however, unlike other sleep remedies with sedative properties, lavender induces calmness.

Note that stress and anxiety are primary causes of sleeplessness, so eliminating the two may help restore sleep patterns. In line with this, a study conducted among 925 adults to test silexan’s efficacy in tackling anxiety showed that 80mg/day of silexan helps normal stress levels. Moreover, the study further concluded that 160mg/day of silexan reduces anxiety among people diagnosed with general anxiety disorder.

Lavender proponents conclude that the herb improves sleep by lengthening the total sleep duration.

The best way to consume lavender is through aromatherapy, although lavender tea is also quite soothing.

The best way to consume lavender is through aromatherapy, although lavender tea is also quite soothing. Whichever method you choose, lavender is safe for consumption with little to no chances of side effects.

2. Valerian Root

The valerian herb originates from Europe and Asia, where natives leveraged its sedative and relaxation properties in traditional medicine. To date, valerian roots are the primary part of the valerian herb used in making alternative medicine. This is why valerian root features prominently among the most used natural sleep remedies in North America.

One study on the valerian root’s effects on sleep showed that the herb’s mechanism of action as a sleep remedy is to modulate GABA receptors. GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is a neurotransmitter scattered all over the brain that blocks specific impulses from reaching the brain. Therefore, GABA receptors aid in sleep by blocking signals that enhance wakefulness and alertness from reaching the brain.

Valerian root extract contains valepotriates and valeric acid that bind to GABA receptors and increase GABA synthesis while decreasing GABA metabolism or breakdown. Therefore, the herbal extract increases GABA concentration in the brain, hence why valerian root proponents claim that it reduces sleep onset latency- the time it takes one to fall asleep.

The valerian root, being a herb, is relatively safe to consume; it is consumable as a tea extract, an essential oil used alongside carrier oils, and as an over-the-counter supplement. However, currently, there is no consensus on either the valerian root extract dosage or a recommended consumption period for effectiveness.

Nonetheless, one study showed that 400mg of valerian root taken daily helped participants sleep better. Additionally, a clinical trial yielded that 600mg of the herb taken for 28 days helps improve insomnia symptoms.

3. Chamomile

Chamomile is a herb resembling the daisy flower and is a centuries-old remedy for various ailments and health conditions. One of its significant health benefits is inducing sedation to treat insomnia.

The herb’s mechanism of action is quite similar to kratom, another popular herbal sleep remedy. Kratom is available in many strains ideal for various therapeutic purposes; however, red-veined kratom strains are best for inducing sleep. The red-veined kratom strains feature flavonoids that induce physical and mental relaxation in a dose-dependent manner.

Similarly, chamomile extract contains a flavonoid called apigenin, which causes the muscles to relax and induces sedation. The apigenin present in chamomile binds to GABA receptors blocking the brain from responding to wakefulness signals. Moreover, apigenin also features anti-inflammatory properties, hence may help reduce pain resulting from inflammation and prevent pain-induced sleep interruption.

Besides helping promote healthy sleep patterns, chamomile also tackles anxiety and features antibacterial properties. Chamomile is available as a tea extract or in tinctures for oral consumption but is effective when used in aromatherapy. Side effects associated with chamomile are rare and relatively mild if any.

4. Hops

For most people, hops are reminiscent of beer, given that they are a primary ingredient in the alcoholic beverage. However, besides lending its unique fragrance and facilitating froth formation in beer, hops also function as a natural sleeping aid.

Although they look like cones, hops are flowers from the Humulus Lupulus plant, a hemp species. Although used in flavoring beer, hops are non-alcoholic, so even people on an alcohol-free diet can take hops.

The hops flower features anti-anxiety and sleep-inducing properties thanks to the presence of a chemical substance called methylbutenol. Methylbutenol also bonds with GABA receptors to promote sleep and combat wakefulness stimuli.

Moreover, hops modulate melatonin and serotonin hormone levels; melatonin promotes a healthy sleep-wake cycle while serotonin promotes Nonrapid eye movement (NREM) sleep. NREM sleep is the stage in your sleep cycle when the muscles are most relaxed. Hops are relatively safe for consumption, and you can either take them by themselves or alongside other herbal remedies, including valerian and passionflower.

5. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is yet another botanical with efficacy in tackling irregular sleep patterns and insomnia. The leaves and the roots of the ashwagandha herb feature a chemical compound called triethylene glycol that has a soothing effect on the nervous system.,

Therefore, ashwagandha induces sleep by relaxing the muscles, reducing stress, and quelling anxiety; it also functions as a mild sedative.

Ashwagandha proponents suggest that it functions by improving sleep onset latency and sleep quality. The herb is available in various consumable forms, including supplements. However, there is no consensus on the recommended ashwagandha daily dose necessary to counter sleep disorders. Regardless, the herb is relatively safe for consumption.

Conclusion

The herbs above provide an effective and safe way to improve sleep patterns and manage sleep disorders like insomnia. However, note that the herbs’ effects are user-specific, so go slow until you establish the dosage that works for you. Also, be wary of medical interactions and consult a doctor before taking the herbs to manage your sleep patterns.

