16 State of Emergency Regulations Issued to Public in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced to exercise a State of Emergency decree on the public in emergency situation to control COVID-19. The state of emergency was set to continue until April 30th, 2020.

He said that the shops that sell essentials would remain open. Furthermore that emergency measures might affect people’s life at some degrees.

He warned that the people who were taking advantage of others during the time of hardships would face decisive legal action. Information distortion and access to some venues would also be banned.

Emergency Situation Issue terms and conditions to prevent and stop the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus with 16 items as follows: (Translated from Thai Daily News)

1. Do not enter the risky area Or places that are at risk of infection As stipulated in the Cabinet resolution on March 17, 2020 or as Bangkok Governor, Provincial Governor Or the communicable disease control officer has announced or ordered according to Communicable Disease Act 2015

2. Close the location of risk of infection to the Bangkok Governor and every province governor to issue an order by virtue of Article 35 (1) Communicable Disease Act B.E. Consideration to close the place where many people go to do activities together and risk the spread temporarily. By having to close the following locations

(1) Boxing stadium, sports field, competition field, playing field, horse field in every province

(2) Pubs, entertainment venues, entertainment venues The venue has public performances or games.

The establishment of massage parlors and traditional massages, spas, fitness facilities (fitness)

Entertainment venues in Bangkok and suburbs

(3) Natural tourist sites museum Public libraries, religious places, bus stations or passenger markets, shopping malls Consider by closing all or only parts Which can specify additional conditions as approved by the Communicable Disease Committee of the province or Bangkok. The owner of the place shall have screening and compliance measures as specified by the government.

3 Close all Thai borders by air, land, water. Do not enter Thailand except as follows

(1) being an exempt person Or with permission from the Prime Minister / Chief responsible for resolving emergency situations

(2) Be the carrier as necessary

(3) Being a vehicle supervisor or vehicle personnel That is necessary to enter the mission and has a clear time to travel out of the Kingdom

(4) being a person in the diplomatic mission, the consular faculty, the international organization Or government representatives who came

Work in Thailand Or licensed with a certificate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

(5) Non-Thai nationals who have work permits or are licensed by the government

Work in the kingdom

(6) being a person of Thai nationality abroad Contact the Thai embassy or the Thai consulate in the country of residence. To issue a certificate Or having a medical certificate. Any person who is exempted or waived under (4) (5) or (6) must have a medical certificate confirming that they are fit to fly health certificate which has been inspected Accepted or issued for a period not exceeding 72 hours before departure In which the immigration authority has the power to refuse to let non-Thai nationals detect or suspect that it has been infected with Covid-19 Or not allowing inspection Can enter the kingdom according to the immigration law

4 Prohibition of the stockpiling of medicines, medical supplies, food, drinking water, other goods necessary for daily consumption

5 Prohibiting rallies Do not do activities Or mingling In a crowded place Or activities inciting unrest

6 Do not present or disseminate news about Covid-19 that is not true. Causing the people to panic Or intentionally distorting information

7 measures to prepare for the situation

(1) The Governor of Bangkok and the governor of every province Is a superintendent in emergency situations in the area in which they are responsible If having problems, report the Ministry of Interior.

(2) All government agencies Establish and publicize measures to assist or alleviate the effects of government enforcement measures on the public according to their duties and

Power by considering using your own budget first In the event that it cannot be processed, offer or request government support.

(3) Let hospitals, medical establishments, or agencies in both the public and private sectors to procure drugs, medical supplies, tools for examination Respirators and other necessary equipment to meet the standards set by the Ministry of Public Health or recommend, including medical personnel. And the preparation of detention facilities Observation facilities or beds to support patients who may increase in number. By requesting cooperation to modify places such as hotels, schools, universities, auditoriums, Dharma practice centers, pavilions, temples, private buildings that have not been used Or government offices Other locations are temporary hospitals.

(4) Quarantine for oneself, observe symptoms according to the order or advice of the officer or be a traveler who crosses the boundary from another province, the officer or the communicable disease control unit established by the provincial governor Or volunteers who work for the government can check for surveillance or seriousness in their own detention and give advice on correct practices. In this case, requests for cooperation from the local people may be sought to help with the examination. In the case under (3), compliance with government regulations With the Ministry of Public Health, the Comptroller General’s Department, and related agencies consider giving a date or waiver as has power.

8 measures should be taken. People who are at high risk of being infected with Covid-19 should easily stay in a shelter. Or the area of ​​their place of residence To protect oneself from being infected from the external environment as follows

(1) Seniors aged 70 years and above

(2) People with chronic illnesses such as chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes

High blood pressure Cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases Respiratory disease Allergy, which has a natural low immunity of the disease and with medication used to treat

(3) Young children under the age of 5 years

However, it is necessary to see a doctor. Medical treatment

The duty of doctors, nurses or medical personnel

9 measures of entry-exit to the country Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10 measures to maintain order in Bangkok Have the National Police to arrange a guard or set up a checkpoint on the road Transportation Bus station or passenger To prevent accidents Crime And gathering or gathering together in a way that is at risk of spreading the disease If seen, prosecute immediately

In other provinces, the chief responsible person is responsible for resolving emergency situations in relation to security. Or the Royal Thai Police, as appropriate Which must have measures to set up checkpoints Or the extraction point to take care of traveling across provinces To organize travel Surveillance or observation of travelers And behaviors that are at risk of contracting the disease

11 disease prevention measures as follows

(1) Clean the contact surface of the relevant places before the activity. And waste disposal every day

(2) Staff, entrepreneurs, colleagues, activity participants, employees, service users wear sanitary masks or cloth masks.

(3) Have the person under (2) wash hands with soap, alcohol, gel or antiseptic

(4) Let the persons under (2) keep at a distance of sitting or extending at least one meter apart to prevent

Contact, contact or spread germs through droplets, saliva.

(5) To control the number of participants not to be congested. Or shorten the time for doing activities

Avoid contact and contact each other.

12 places that are normally open are hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, doctors, pharmacies, non-entertainment restaurants. Food stalls, convenient stores, general shops The mall (Supermarket department, drug department, food department, miscellaneous goods needed for living), securities business factory Financial transactions, banks, ATMs, markets and flea markets (The section that sells fresh food, dry food, prepared food, animal feed, medical supplies and other necessary items), gas distribution stations, fuel, gas stations, gas pumps, passenger and freight transportation services Including delivery online and delivery online, including government agencies Still operating on official days and hours Unless it is announced to close or suspend operations in the past, such as educational institutions.

13 People should stay or work at home. Refrain or delay traveling across provincial areas, in case of necessity to travel across areas Must undergo screening and comply with government regulations

14 activities Traditional social ceremonies such as wedding ceremonies, ceremonies such as paying respect to ancestors Charity ceremonies, funerals, Songkran ceremonies and government ceremonies Can also be arranged as appropriate But must comply with disease prevention measures as specified by the government in Article 11

15 Penalties for offenders who do not comply with items 1 – 6 of this regulation Must be punished according to Article 18 of the Emergency Decree 2005 and may be guilty under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2005 or Article 41 of the Act on Prices of goods and services, 2542, as the case may be.

16 Application of these Terms shall apply throughout the Kingdom. Including areas under the declaration of serious emergency situations. The Prime Minister can issue changes Increase or decrease measures / conditions Or timing by announcing in the Government Gazette and public disclosure since 26 March 2020 onwards.

