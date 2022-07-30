13 ‘High Risk’ People Isolated To Monitor Monkeypox Symptoms

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, has identified 13 people at high risk for monkeypox.

who have had close physical contact with a 47-year-old Thai man, who has been confirmed as Thailand’s second monkeypox case.

According to him, the patient is currently being treated in an airborne infection isolation room (AIIR) at Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, and lab tests have been conducted on specimens collected from those at high risk.

After engaging in unsafe sex with a European man on July 12th, the patient developed a fever followed by blisters on his genitals three days later.

As his condition worsened, he decided to see a doctor at Vajira Hospital on July 27th. Dr. Opart said samples were sent to the Department of Medical Sciences and the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre for testing.

According to him, people at “high risk” should refrain from contacting other people and from having unsafe and unprotected sex.

A 27-year-old Nigerian has been diagnosed with monkeypox in Thailand after refusing treatment in Thailand last week. He is now being treated in Phnom Penh.

A third suspected MonkeyPox case, also a Thai man, was confirmed to be infected with common chicken pox.

