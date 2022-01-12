Why Grocery Stores are Struggling to Fill Their Empty Shelves

Grocery store shelves are empty across the country, and they’re staying empty as stores struggle to quickly stock everyday necessities such as milk, bread, meat, canned soups, and cleaning supplies.

Disgruntled shoppers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the last several days, posting photos of bare shelves at Trader Joe’s locations, Giant Foods stores, and Publix stores, among others.

Despite two years of a pandemic and supply-chain issues, grocery stores are still not getting the break they hoped for. In fact, the team is now facing numerous setbacks.

Must Read:

Omicron’s devastating blow

As workers continue to be sickened by the highly contagious Covid-19 virus, it has impacted critical functions such as transportation and logistics. Therefore, this has an impact on the delivery of products and restocking of store shelves across the country.