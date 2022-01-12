Connect with us

Food Trending News

Why Grocery Stores are Struggling to Fill Their Empty Shelves
Advertisement

Food Trending News

KFC to Launch Beyond Fried Chicken Nationwide on January 10, 2022

Food Trending News

Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. coli Contamination

Food Trending News

When Is KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken Available at Restaurant?

Food Trending News

New Years eve Food - 10 Best New Year's Eve Foods to Celebrate 2022

Food Tech

Product Vs. Outsource Company: What's Better For Software Developers?

Food Health

Rejuvenating Diet: What Foods You Should Eat to Stay Youthful and Healthy?

Food

Protein-Packed Sweet Treats

Food News

Kraft will Pay you $20 if you Don't Make Cheesecake this Holiday

Food

Best Tips to Ordering the Right Pizza

Food

Why Grocery Stores are Struggling to Fill Their Empty Shelves

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Grocery Stores

Grocery store shelves are empty across the country, and they’re staying empty as stores struggle to quickly stock everyday necessities such as milk, bread, meat, canned soups, and cleaning supplies.

Disgruntled shoppers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the last several days, posting photos of bare shelves at Trader Joe’s locations, Giant Foods stores, and Publix stores, among others.
Despite two years of a pandemic and supply-chain issues, grocery stores are still not getting the break they hoped for. In fact, the team is now facing numerous setbacks.

Omicron’s devastating blow

As workers continue to be sickened by the highly contagious Covid-19 virus, it has impacted critical functions such as transportation and logistics. Therefore, this has an impact on the delivery of products and restocking of store shelves across the country.

Transportation problems

As a result of an ongoing trucker shortage, the supply chain continues to be slowed and grocery stores are unable to replenish their shelves as quickly as they would like. Adding to the shortage in the trucking industry is an aging workforce, Lempert said. “This has been a problem for several years.”
Domestic transportation is accompanied by record-high congestion at the nation’s ports. The combination causes shortages, he added.

Weather Issues

Trader Joe’s customers saw weather emergency messages attached to empty shelves over the weekend.
Many people in the Midwest and Northeast have recently been faced with severe weather and hazardous travel conditions. Not only are people buying more groceries, but inclement weather also makes it more difficult for goods to be transported, resulting in shortages, said Lempert.
Climate change is also a serious and longer-term threat to the food supply. In the US, and in Brazil as well, fires and droughts have destroyed crops such as wheat, corn, and soybean. “It can’t be ignored.”

Also Check:

Fake News on Social Media Sites Leads to Empty Shelves in

Commercial Kitchen Wall Shelving Units: The Best Designs for

Fears and Fake News Over the Coronavirus Spurs Food Hoarding

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?