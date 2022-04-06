Penis Envy: Today’s Most Desirable Magic Mushroom

As their name suggests, penis envy mushrooms are a variety of mushrooms recognized for imitating a human penis, with a bulbous crown and thick stem. They’re also a potent and sought-after psychoactive substance, with exceptionally high quantities of psilocybin and psilocin, contributing to a purportedly more intense, visual, and euphoric experience. On the other hand, they take longer to mature and don’t create as many spores, making them famously tricky to obtain or cultivate.

What to know before enjoying penis envy mushrooms

What Kind of Mushroom Causes Penis Envy?

Penis envy (PE) is the vernacular name for a strain of Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms prized as one of the most hallucinogenic magic mushrooms. While other members of this species are similar in effect and ubiquitous due to the ease of growing indoors, PE mushrooms are among the most potent and most challenging to cultivate Psilocybe cubensis strains.

With multiple types in circulation and only a few decades of documented history, PE is a fungus worth learning about before using it as medication.

What Are the Varieties of Penis Envy Mushrooms?

Because of the substance’s uncertain legal status in most areas, the genetics of psilocybin mushrooms can be difficult to decipher. Nonetheless, there are multiple penis envy mushroom strains today, characterized by their hybridization genetics and physical traits.

The most well-known types of penis envy are as follows:

Albino penis envy: a little smaller cross with the albino A+ strain, with caps that can be stained deep blue.

a little smaller cross with the albino A+ strain, with caps that can be stained deep blue. Penis envy uncut: another albino hybrid described as the most potent PE type due to its caps that attach to the stem.

another albino hybrid described as the most potent PE type due to its caps that attach to the stem. Albino penis envy revert is a mutant sub strain of albino penis envy that has been stabilized.

Penis envy #6 is a hybrid with Texas cubensis that produces more spores.

is a hybrid with Texas cubensis that produces more spores. Trans envy crosses the South African Transkei strain and other PE cultivars, with significantly thinner stems and lower potency.

Albino penis envy mushrooms are also known as blue penis envy due to the bluish bruising that appears when they are even gently handled, which is thought to indicate their high psilocin concentration.

Where Does Blue Penis Envy Grow Naturally?

As far as anyone knows, blue penis envy and other penis envy strains do not grow naturally. Instead, they result from several recessive mutations from a spore print of Psilocybe cubensis that was supposedly discovered deep within the Amazon rainforest (more on that later). While other cubensis strains are among the most naturally prevalent, the only surefire method to obtain any penis envy is to produce it yourself or get it from someone who has.

What’s the History of Psilocybe Cubensis Mushrooms?

Psilocybin cubensis, one of the most common magic mushrooms, has a history similar to that of other psilocybin mushrooms.

The association between humans and mind-altering psilocybin mushrooms dates back thousands of years before the birth of history or civilization as we know it, as shown by ceremonial, shroom-like symbology discovered in ancient artworks from many continents.

A 1957 Life magazine article titled “Seeking the Magic Mushroom” introduced them to the general Western audience. Author Robert Gordon Wasson recalled his experience in Mexico locating and swallowing the psychoactive fungus, which was eventually identified as Psilocybe cubensis by his fellow mycologist Roger Heim.

Thousands of doses of psilocybin were provided in clinical investigations, not to mention recreationally, over the next decade or so before its widespread international restriction under the 1971 UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances.

What’s the History of Penis Envy Mushrooms?

Terence McKenna, a well-known ethnobotanist and psychedelic supporter, is often credited for discovering penis envy mushrooms. However, the circumstances of that discovery are clouded in rumor.

According to Fungus Head, McKenna discovered a big, robust patch of hallucinogenic mushrooms deep within the Amazon rainforest in the early 1970s with the assistance of numerous indigenous guides. He then transported his discoveries back to the United States undetected by taking spore prints of the culture and sandwiching them between microscopy slides labeled with a different genus name.

He gave one of these spore prints to his colleague Steven H. Pollock, a medical practitioner who believes in the possibility of psychedelic plant treatments. Pollock developed this culture over several years by selectively fruiting mushrooms from generation to generation until he discovered a mutant with an abnormally thick stem and peaked cap that could dependably reproduce its recessive genetic features. As a result, the penis envy mushroom strain was created.

How Effective Are Penis Envy Mushrooms Compared to Other Magic Mushrooms?

All penis envy mushrooms have a consistently higher potency than any other Psilocybe cubensis strain. As a result, they are frequently regarded as the most potent of all magical mushrooms, with up to 50% greater concentrations of the hallucinogenic chemicals psilocybin and psilocin. However, the absence of readily available test data distinguishing between strains and their effects makes this challenging to validate.

According to anecdotal reports, the effects of penis envy cubensis are akin to those of more potent psychedelic drugs like DMT or LSD. Typical results include euphoria, synesthesia, temporal distortion, changes in visual perception, and intense spiritual reflection.

Is there a difference in dosage between Penis Envy Mushrooms and other Psilocybin Mushrooms?

Yes. The starting dose for other, milder Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms is between 1.0 and 1.5 grams of dry mushrooms per 100 pounds of body weight. However, because of their enhanced potency, you should cut this dosage by 30% for penis envy mushrooms.

The precise amount to take is determined by the type of experience desired. You may, for example, try micro dosing penis envy mushrooms for a more manageable, easily integrated psychedelic experience. To begin your trip with penis envy mushrooms, use the following dosage guidelines:

Micro – 0.1g to 0.5g

Mild – 0.5g to 1.0g

Medium – 1.0g to 2.0g

Strong – 2.0g to 3.0g

What’s the Legal Status of Psilocybin Mushrooms?

Psilocybin and psilocybin-containing mushrooms are still illegal to cultivate, possess, or use in most of the United States and worldwide. They were first classified as Schedule 1 drugs by the United Nations Convention on Psychotropic Substances in 1971, with a high potential for abuse and no acknowledged medicinal use.

However, much of the globe is reconsidering this classification in light of fresh evidence confirming psilocybin’s extensive mental health advantages. In the United States, Oregon was the first state to legalize psilocybin for medical purposes, and more than a dozen municipal authorities have decriminalized or prioritized enforcement against it. Currently, these are:

Arcata, CA

Oakland, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

Denver, CO

Washington, DC

Cambridge, MA

Easthampton, MA

Northampton, MA

Somerville, MA

Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit, MI

Washtenaw County, MI

Seattle, WA

Furthermore, because they do not contain the prohibited drugs psilocybin or psilocin, the spores of magic mushrooms are allowed to possess and sold in all states except Georgia, Idaho, and California. However, selling them to produce hallucinogenic mushrooms is still unlawful. Penis envy mushroom spores and other types are available in stores and online in Canada, typically in spore syringes and grow kits.

By now, you should have a good notion of what distinguishes penis envy mushrooms from the rest of the magic mushrooms. While they are not suggested for newbies to psychedelics, they have evolved from remote underground roots into a fascinating treasure for experienced psychonauts and homemade mycologists due to their pronounced psychoactive effects, stunted spore production, and stunning phallic shape.

