5 Best Thai Restaurants to Visit Christmas 2022

Each and every travel enthusiast has Thailand on their list of must-visit countries. The country offers everything, from the beaches in Phuket to the architecture in Bangkok that speaks volumes about their rich history. Thailand is worth visiting for the food alone. Thai restaurants and their food is renowned for its unmistakable fusion of flavorful, pungent, and razor-sharp spices. It is considered one of the best culinary traditions in the world, possibly even deserving of its own league.

Thai food emanates a strong feeling of identity since it is made using the finest tropical fruits and vegetables, a plentiful local supply of fresh seafood, the best meat and dairy from farms all across the country, and a magnificent range of local grains, herbs, and sauces.

On the one hand, it honors the cultural traditions and recipes of its numerous Indigenous groups. On the other hand, through centuries of global connections, vital components from other mighty culinary traditions, like Indian, Chinese, and European, have been infused.

Thai food pretty much checks off every box on the gourmet spec sheet, even for the most demanding and discerning foodies, from street-side vendors peddling healthy meals to fine-dining facilities serving exquisite delectables on par with the world’s top restaurants.

You’ll want to lick your plates clean after eating some delicious Thai food. The holy trinity of Thai curries—the fiery red, the pungent green, and the fragrant yellow—are among the dishes that are most easily recognized as authentically Thai everywhere in the world.

Any combination of veggies, shellfish, or meats can be used to prepare all three. Thailand’s capital has a long-standing vegetarian and vegan cuisine culture despite its strong reputation for meat and fish.

While a solid row of Indian restaurants blasts out renowned vegetarian fare, a selection of chic vegan restaurants whips up creatively inventive food fit for diverse palates and healthy lifestyles. Aromatic spices, a vital component of all Thai meals, are abundant in the cuisine.

It is a fusion of exotic foods with historical influences from the restaurants in Guatemala, Europe, the Netherlands, Japan, and Portugal. So, we’ve put together a list of 5 incredible eateries you must visit while in Thailand. The delicious foods that these restaurants have to offer will make you happy to eat them.

Sra Bua By Kiin Kin:

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is a well-known modern Thai restaurant with a fine dining menu that features dishes with modern twists that are inspired by Thai cuisine. Famous chef Henrik Yde-Andersen, whose Kiin Kiin restaurant in Copenhagen is one of the very few Thai eateries in the world to have received a Michelin star, is the creator of Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin.

“Molecular Geometry” is employed as a major component at Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin. The food served here offers something fresh for adventurous guests’ palates by incorporating chemistry and physics approaches to create edible concoctions that convert food textures into novel eating experiences.

La Fourchette:

If you want to eat European food in Thailand, La Fourchette is one of the best restaurants in Chiang Mai. The delicious cuisine satisfies your taste senses as the warm, cozy ambiance warms your heart. The leek soup, beef fillet, and perfectly prepared duck breast are all suggested at this eatery. Guests claim that the waitstaff here serves excellent fruit ice cream, fruitcake, and apple pastries. All of the guests’ needs can be met by the extensive wine list. For delicious coffee, iced mocha, or mochaccino, go to La Fourchette. It is the ideal location for quality eating at a reasonable cost.

Uno Mas:

Methavalai Sorndaeng, a Thai restaurant, is located on the roundabout of the famous Democracy Monument and offers the most opulent setting, first-rate services, and the best authentic Thai cuisine. This restaurant has a distinctive style that includes live ’80s Thai music that is accompanied by a grand piano during lunch and a quartet band during the evening.

It also features a classic décor and views of the Democracy Monument. However, for more than 60 years, regular customers have returned for the food. Dishes produce explosions of flavor and sophisticated complexity despite their unassuming presentation. The spicy lemongrass salad, crab meat, acacia red curry, and crispy rice noodles in the sweet and sour sauce are highlights. Booking a private room is advised for small gatherings.

Blue Elephant:

The Blue Elephant Restaurant in Phuket Town is situated in Phuket Town, next to a stately mansion that served as the official residence of a number of prior Phuket governors. The restaurant’s menu of royal Thai food fits in perfectly with the exquisite Chinese colonial-style mansion’s almost-regal ambiance.

The Michelin Guide granted Blue Elephant Phuket the title of best Michelin Plate restaurant, which is a testament to the restaurant’s high standards for excellent flavors and the use of top-quality products in careful preparation.

The menu paints a picture of Thai food over time by fusing traditional cooking methods from the past with strong flavors from the present and future while also pushing boundaries to create new flavors. The menu’s seafood selections, such as the steamed sea bass garnished with lemongrass, lime, garlic, and chile, are among its highlights.

Eat Me:

Eat Me, which has been around since 1998, has defied the odds to establish itself as a steadfast favorite in Bangkok’s typically erratic eating scene. The restaurant’s food is influenced by a variety of cuisines, from Middle Eastern to local, all of which are dependably well-prepared.

The best dinners here begin with cocktails at the bottom-level bar that are influenced by Thai cuisine. The star of the menu is mixed clams served with name, or fermented Thai sausage, coriander lime soup, and one of the can’t-miss desserts, continue in the minimalist second-story dining area or lush balcony.