Why You Should Go for a Vegan Food Tour in Thailand

Thailand is one of the most impressive countries on Earth. It has a little bit of everything you would want especially vegan food. In the south, you get the chance to explore the amazing island and islets, spend time on a beach, take the kayak, or dive to discover the universe underwater.

But you can also head for the North and discover some mesmerizing temples in remote areas in the woods. Thailand is a country full of possibilities and places to visit and see. But from a gastronomic point of view, you might think that Thailand does not offer any options for vegans.

And this is partially true, if you come to look only at the street food shops you will encounter. You will mostly see meat, cooked in a wide diversity of ways. There is pork, chicken, beef, and seafood. But for vegans, this might represent an obstacle. Thankfully, there are vegan food tours that are organized in Thailand and that promise to offer you an amazing culinary experience that meets your expectations.

So, why go for a vegan food tour to Thailand?

You Discover New Tastes

Even though it may seem that the gastronomy of Thailand is mainly focused on the culture of meat, there are a lot of vegan options available. However, finding these might be difficult because they use different cooking methods. Most of these tours are organized by vegan hosts who have been traveling the world in search of the most delicious vegan meals. And they have been to Thailand quite a few times.

Going on a vegan food tour to Thailand could be a nice experience, especially because you will discover new tastes. Each country you visit has its traditional cuisine, but also spices and ingredients that are unique in their combinations. Thankfully, there are more and more people who avoid eating meat or animal products, so vegan restaurants pop up in Thailand too.

You Visit the Country

All these vegan food tours do not focus only on going to restaurants and choosing the best vegan meals. They also aim to offer you the full experience of visiting a country so nice as Thailand is. So, besides discovering new tastes and vegan meals, you will get a chance to visit the most iconic places in this country too.

You will see both the south and the north of the country; this will allow you to discover the impressive cultural differences between these two regions. Most tourists visit only one part of Thailand, mainly the south because it is more popular because of its golfs and beaches. But the north of the country is equally beautiful and these vegan food tours will help you get a glimpse of how living in Thailand is.

Learn To Cook

A vegan tour is not only about visiting the country and eating at vegan restaurants. They also involve some nice activities that will likely stay with you forever and remind you of this beautiful trip. And one of the main activities that take place during these food tours is a cooking class.

You will learn here how to cook vegan meals from one of the best chefs in the country that are specialized in this. Finding vegan recipes to cook at home can be a challenge for some people, especially if you want to cook them in the way chefs from Thailand do it.

These vegan cooking classes are a nice activity to learn something new that you will practice at home too. Cooking is not only about nailing the taste but also about learning new techniques and taste combinations.

Free Transportation

One of the best things about these vegan food tours is that they include free transportation. When traveling across the country, from one region to another so frequently, transportation might end up being expensive. Thankfully, these vegan tours already include this option, so you do not have to bother about finding the best solution for you. They took care of everything, so you only need to enjoy the experience and taste the delicious meals you will come across on your trip.

Conclusion

Thailand is one of the best countries that became popular all over the world during the last years. This is because it offers any traveler everything they expect. But if you are a vegan, you might find it difficult to find eating options for you. A vegan food tour to Thailand will offer you exactly what you need. You will discover new taste combinations, new ingredients, and meals you will be amazed by.

Thailand will surely leave you flabbergasted when you will see the wide diversity of ingredients they are using in cooking vegan foods. You will take part in cooking classes, but also discover some of the most iconic places in this beautiful country.

