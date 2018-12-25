The Tempting Traditional Lanna Foods of Chiang Rai, Thailand

CHIANG RAI – The Food of Chiang Rai accounts for a completely irresistible temptations that include variety of menus. Chiang Rai’s food is as famous all over the globe and the cuisine features some of the best gastronomical fares that include some of the best flavors that are unseen in any other culinary of the world.

Since Thailand experiences an altogether different climate and geographical features the food prepared will have distinct flavors that are spicy and salty near the beaches and simple and boiled in the hilly regions.

The dining in Chiang Rai will become one of the unforgettable experiences since the place offers a lot of variation in the preparation of food. The food prepared in the northern part of Thailand has a different cuisine than that of the plains. The fresh vegetables are a main part of the food preparation in Chiang Rai in north. The delectable dishes include a lot of herbs, roots, bamboo shoots, wheat grass and lemon grass as some of its ingredients. Thailand vacations are incomplete if you miss out on the local food of Thailand on your holidays Thailand. Chiang Rai’s local people eat glutinous rice which is their basic food.

This particular food of Chiang Rai is supposed to be consumed using hands and fingers by sitting on the floor. The other well known dishes of Chiang Rai are khaeng khanoon’ a spicy jackfruit curry and ‘khaeng yuak’ a dish which is prepared using banana palm leaves. One of the other staple foods of Chiang Rai is the variety of the noodle. Yunnanese and Burmese are the prominent one. Thai pork sausages or sai ua find a special place among the cuisine of Chiang Rai owing to its unique taste and palatable flavour.

So on your holidays in Thailand do not miss out on the culinary roller coaster ride since it has a lot in store for you as you get lot of delectable options in food of Chiang Rai.

Khao soi is practically synonymous with northern Thai food. In fact, it’s hard to find a restaurant in Chiang Rai that doesn’t serve some version of it. While the dish originates in Myanmar and Laos, the Thais have made the dish one of their own staples. It starts with egg noodles that are added to a broth made with a curry-like sauce made with coconut milk. Meat is added (chicken or pork), and is topped off with crispy egg noodles. Noting its more northern influence, it is usually served with pickled cabbage, shallots and a fresh lime all of which can be added according to the diner’s taste. Given the amount of khao soi that I ingest every week, I think that I may have a clinical addiction to the stuff.

Som Tum (aka “papaya salad”) may sound kind of hippie to you, but don’t be fooled, this salad packs a spicy punch. It starts with shredded green papaya to which fresh lime juice, chillies, fish sauce, and sugar is added. Depending on your personal taste or preferences you can also add peanuts, tomatoes, green beans, or plums. If you really want to try something different, they can also add dried shrimp and/or whole crabs, which are meant to be eaten shell and all.

Note: they will often ask you how spicy you want it. Adding one pepper is usually enough for most people, but if you want to be a moron like me, you’ll say that you want four, then spend the rest of the day trying to figure out how to keep your lips from falling off.

Khao Kha Moo this is my first of many Thai food additions and for any eater, is a good respite from the spiciness of other Thai dishes. While khao kha moo (pork leg on rice) can be found throughout most of Thailand now, this dish originated in China and is a staple at any night food market. The pork leg is stewed for hours in a sumptuous broth of anise, cinnamon, garlic, pepper, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and anything else the chef desires. If you see this in a night market, it can be easy to find as the chef may be still constantly soaking the pork leg in the stew so that it stays moist and delicious.



Sai Ua this sausage is the king of Chiang Rai. Even though it is stuffed with ground pork and chilli paste, it is not an overwhelmingly spicy dish. In fact, with the addition of lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and touches from the chef making it, the flavour becomes quite complex. The sai ua pictured above was initially spicy, but then tapered off into a pleasingly sour after taste.

Khao Tom Neung the words “fermented”, “pork”, and “salad” usually aren’t near each other in a sentence much less put together to represent one noun. But, it tastes a lot less weird than it sounds. It starts with a base of naem, a very popular fermented pork sausage, which is like ceviche done with pig meat. It then adds peanuts, onions, tomatoes, and a dash of lime juice. The sour, salty, and tangy tastes combine to form a surprisingly simple and enjoyable taste.

Larb Moo and Nam Tok Moo

Larb Moo and Nam Tok Moo move over vegetables and green stuff, these are my kinds of salads. Larb mu is made from ground pork mixed with chili, mint, lime, and fish sauce and is a perfect way to start any meal. Nam Tok Moo (literally: “Pork Waterfall”) is essentially the same dish but with thinly sliced pork instead of minced. The name comes from the dripping of sauces that occurs while the meat is being cooked. To complete the taste, order a serving of sticky rice (“khao niaw”), which you can eat straight with your hands.

Khanom jin nam ngiaw if khao soi is the king of northern Thai food, this is it’s lesser known prince. It starts with khanom jin, a vermicelli-style rice noodle, which is put inside a broth of pork, spice paste, herbs, and tomatoes. The stew can range from burning spicy to meaty and savory, depending on the particular tastes of the chef; the one pictured here was actually quite meaty and hearty, with few hints of spices. The soup is then topped off by cubed pork blood and crispy garlic. Don’t worry if you don’t want to eat blood, as it’s easy avoided by moving it to the side. Much like khao soi, it is also served with pickled cabbage, bean sprouts, and a fresh lime wedge to be added by the diner.