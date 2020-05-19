How Thai Food Conquered the World, Where to Find the Best Thai Restaurants

In a survey of 24 countries conducted by YouGov, it was found that Thai Food is one of the world’s top five foodie favorites. – In this article we offer tips on where to Find the Best Thai Restaurants

Thailand became a popular holiday destination in the 1980s, and the country’s fare, along with its stunning nature and fascinating culture, is one of the primary reasons people travel there. According to the survey, Thailand had more entries in the World’s 50 Best Foods than any other country.

Luckily, these dishes aren’t only found in Thailand and are readily available in other locations across the globe. Here are the three destinations around the world with the best Thai restaurants, and where to stay to make sure you can access them easily.

Bangkok Thai Food

While Chiang Mai may be considered the culinary capital of Thailand, Bangkok is much larger and is home to many more restaurants. Indeed, one of the most famous Thai restaurants on the planet is located in the trendy Sathorn district of the capital.

This is, of course, Nahm, which recently won a Michelin star for the third consecutive year. Australian chef David Thompson opened the first restaurant in London in 2001, and this was followed by the Bangkok branch in 2010. Three years later, it was listed as Asia’s third-best restaurant. Thompson has left now, but the hotspot continues to operate in the capable hands of a renowned Thai chef, Pim Techamuanvivit.

Taste of Thai Food in Bangkok

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

People interested in visiting this restaurant can access it easily by using the city’s sky train system. This means that there is the option to stay anywhere along the Sukhumvit line, and it would never take more than 30 minutes to reach the restaurant.

There are plenty of great hotels and apartments for rent in Sathorn as well, which is an expensive area suitable for people with flexible travel budgets. There is a highly rated spot right next to Nahm called the Sukhothai Bangkok, which is a boutique hotel with state of the art amenities. The grandiose rooms start at around $249 per night, and guests receive high-end luxury for the price. For those planning on staying for longer, there are also some serviced apartments in the area which can be rented on a monthly basis.

It should also be noted that diners will need to book well in advance to get a table at Nahm. Of course, in Bangkok it is easy to access almost any Thai dish from absolutely anywhere. For truly authentic street food, visitors can go to one of the many street vendors and pick up vibrant dishes for less than a dollar. These include the extremely popular papaya salad known as som tam, and simple but flavor-packed stir-fried dishes like pad kaprow – which is meat mixed with Thai holy basil.

Thai Food in Dubai

Dubai is a multicultural and affluent city, meaning that it is home to some of the best restaurants in the world from nearly every cuisine. The most populous city in the United Arab Emirates has a few amazing Thai restaurants, with Thiptara Dubai perhaps offering the most authentic options but with a fine dining twist.

This energetic restaurant is also home to some fantastic views of the Burj Khalifa and surrounding fountains. The best dishes include the Gai Pad Med Mamuang, which is a chicken and cashew nut stir fry, and Tod Maan Poo, which are deep-fried crab cakes.

The restaurant is located in one of the prime spots for tourists to stay in Dubai, and there are many luxurious options to choose from when it comes to renting for those looking to extend their visit. According to Bayut, the studio apartments in the city are abundant and affordable, with prices ranging from 16,000 AED to 120,000 AED for the most luxurious options.

For travelers who would prefer to stay in a hotel while eating Thai food, there is the Dusit Thani Dubai. The hotel features the award-winning Benjarong restaurant that has a number of age-old Thai recipes that could have come straight from the royal palaces. Indeed, the décor within is designed to replicate the dining halls of King Rama VI, and the food reflects that opulence.

Great Thai Food London

London has quite a high Thai population. In 2011, there were approximately 39,000 people from the Southeast Asian country living in the English capital, and this number has been steadily rising ever since. Naturally, the city has the highest number of Thai restaurants in the UK, including some outstanding options.

Farang is one of the trendiest choices for Thai food. The name of this eatery means foreigner in Thai, which is appropriate since head chef Sebby Holmes is not a Thai national. He does have an excellent understanding of the cuisine, however, which is why the restaurant has been featured in the Michelin guide.

Nearly every major city has a Thai Food Restaurant

Farang is located in the Highbury area of London, which is easily accessible on the tube. This means that visitors have the choice of staying nearby or somewhere else on the underground line. One of the top recommended hotels in this area of the capital according to Booking.com is the Isledon Hotel. The quaint residence costs around $122 per night and offers a comfortable and homely experience.

There are plenty of apartments for rent in this suburb as well, with average prices ranging between $150 and $300 per night. The luxury-cost ratio can’t compare to Dubai or Bangkok, but for such a bustling area of London, this is a fairly reasonable price.

Nearly every major city in the world is home to a Thai restaurant nowadays, but these are where some of the most highly regarded eateries are. The top spots tend to be in the trendiest and richest areas of their cities, suggesting that they attract highbrow clientele. For this reason, renting an apartment or booking a hotel nearby can be expensive, but with a bit of research, it’s entirely feasible. Of course, if you want to taste real Thai food the best option would be to do a culinary tour of the country, trying the regional delights along the way.