Hard Rock Cafe | The Best Burger and Live Music in Chiang Mai

Hard Rock Café Chiang Mai has the best burgers in town. They make their huge, tasty well-cooked patties then feel them with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, meat and several other fillings. Meat options include chicken, beef and pork. You can wash them down your throat with iced tea, milkshake or a sauce. It is definitely a blend of America and the East in one burger.

D ance Your Night Away with Live Music

If you have spent the whole day discovering places and sites, and sampling good food, spend your evening rocking to some music at Hard Rock Café. The café invites live bands, both local and international. When there are no live bands performing, you can dance away to DJ music all night. Check their page for upcoming performances.

Hard Rock Cafe Offers the B est Cocktails in Town

There’s no such thing as the wrong time to enjoy a cocktail. At the Hard Rock Cafe Chiang Mai, you can experience the pleasure of a cocktail in the middle of the afternoon or late at night. What better way to take a break from shopping in the Night Bazaar or to escape from the stresses of your day.

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails are available, expertly made by the Hard Rock Cafe barristers using a selection of locally sourced fruits and drinks from across the globe.

Whether you’re looking for a cool drink on a sweltering afternoon or a tipple to get the party going, you’ll find something that ticks all the boxes from the cocktail collection.

P arty Venues

The party never stops at the Hard Rock Cafe, and there are more than 180 locations around the world to choose from. No party is too big or too small for your Hard Rock Cafe’s party hosts, and they’re up for any ideas you care to mention.

Anniversary and birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, team celebrations, and pre-wedding parties can all be catered for effortlessly. All your guests, including the guest of honor, enjoy the Hard Rock Cafe superstar treatment.

Customize your next event according to your own personal requirements and the Hard Rock Cafe will make sure it’s a night everyone remembers.

R ock Shop

'Chiang Mai City Black Tee: All is one' and '3rd Anniversary grey tee: Save the planet' are now available in stock.🔥Hot promotion🔥Buy 3 T-Shirts get 1 Classic Tee FREE.

Visit the rock shop at the Hard Rock Cafe Chiang Mai and you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of Hard Rock Cafe branded products. Bestsellers include Hard Rock Cafe hoodies and tees, bottle openers, and fridge magnets.

There are a range of items for men, women, and kids, as well as collectibles, pins, accessories and specialty items.

An Ancient Culture Preserved Among the Mountains

The Old City of Chiang Mai came to be in 1296 in the mountainous area of Northern Thailand. The awesome green landscape and lush forests surround the famous city. For the many centuries it has been in existence, the old city area still has some of the original elements are still in place. When you visit the place, be sure to pop into the Night Bazaar, a world-famous shopping center, which is open day and night.

Unlike many other places where you can go shopping, this place actually allows you to haggle for prices. Even more on popular brands in the market. There is fashion, household and also electronics from various brands at prices you cannot find anywhere!

There is more to see outside the Bazaar. Some of the most iconic landmarks in the area include hundreds of Buddhist temples, preserved over centuries and the Elephant ‘Rocky’. The surrounding lush forests and reserves will amaze you with their large waterfalls, bubbling hot springs where you can take a bath and numerous forest temples. There is so much to see and experience in this traditional city, whether on a cultural or adventure trip.

No matter the reason for visiting Chiang Mai, do not leave the city before having a meal at the Hard Rock Café. We let you experience the best of Chiang Mai culinary heritage at the heart of the city.

Contact Information

Phone number: +66 53 277 766

Email: info@hrcchiangmai.com

Address: 115 Loi Kroh Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai 50100 TH

