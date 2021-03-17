Four Steps to a Southern Recipe for a Delicious Crawfish

Are you a crawfish-lover that makes your mouth water? Yes, a southern recipe for delicious crawfish or crayfish is very popular among the people of the south, Texas and Louisiana and its demand is increasing rapidly. These crawdads have health benefits as well because they are rich in high-quality protein, fat, low in calories, and saturated fat.

If you want to know more about crawfish or other types of crawfish recipes, you should head over to the canniballa where you can find everything you need to know. The mouthwatering crawfish also contain iron, copper, vitamin B12, and selenium. They are very easy to cook and delicious to serve for your overnight guests as well.

However, in this article, you are going to learn everything you want to know about the southern recipe for a delicious crawfish. From the ingredients to cooking these crawfish, I will share everything so that you can also prepare the delectable recipe for you.

What is crawfish, anyway?

Well, you can easily find them farm-raised and wild. Most often, you will also get them in paddy fields, muddy swamps, freshwater, and so forth. In a low country like Texas, and the south, Louisiana, these crawfish or crayfish, or crawdad are available. That’s why crawfish is very popular with people of these low areas.

However, it is like shellfish or crustacean fish that you find in freshwater in general. Have you ever seen tiny little lobsters? Crawfish are almost the same as these lobsters having hard red shells to protect from any impacts. Also, these crayfish have two small claws.

Boiling your crawfish

A deep pot is needed to keep your desired amount of crawfish in it. You have to add 8 to 10 cups (2.37 l) of water or as much water as you think you need to simmer the crawfish. Any oven can do the work for you.

You have to make sure that there is enough space in the pot so that you can put all the crawfish in it. Otherwise, you might not be able to boil all of them well. You also have to ensure that you are boiling them with medium to low medium heat.

Boiling duration of the crawfish

It is very simple to understand whether these crawfish have been boiled or not. If you see the lid of the pot that the shell of crayfish turns into red, you are sure that they have been boiled enough.

Another thing you have to consider is you should keep the lid on the pot so that it can cover. It will help to keep the generated steam inside the pot. Remember one thing that you need to boil these crawfish for 3 to 4 minutes for live crawfish. On the other hand, you have to boil them for not more than one minute if it is frozen. It is because frozen crawfish are already boiled and therefore, stored.

Eating is fun!

Maybe, you are thinking that it is needless to say anything about eating the crawfish. You are absolutely right! At the same time, you have to consider that there is a hard shell of the crawfish that is needed to remove before starting to eat these delicious fishes, right?

So, you should remove the hard part of the crawfish of their head so that you can get the soft part of these crawfish. From the head of the crawfish to the tail, you need to remove the hard shell safely and slowly so that you can find the soft delicious meat of the crawfish.

The most delicious thing about the crawfish is their head. You will find a yellow liver that is tasty. If you prefer eating their claws of the crawfish, you can also eat them because of their deliciousness.

Now, we should discuss the recipe to prepare your delicious southern boil crawfish, right? Before you jump-start the cooking process, make sure you have arranged everything you need to have near your hands. It will help you prepare your delicious crawfish without any interruption.

For the crawfish boil recipe, you will need live crawfish, red potatoes, Louisiana and Cajun seasonings, smoked sausages, and so forth.

Ingredients you need to consider

1 and half kg crayfish

170g crab and shrimp

1 lemon, sliced into rounds

water as per your needs

14 oz (0.53 kg). (400 g) smoked sausage, cut into chunky pieces

seasoning of lemon and pepper

unpeeled garlic

2 tablespoons McCormick Cajun seasoning

As you have everything at your hand, you are ready to thrive. Below are the steps you have to go through to prepare your delicious boil crawfish.

Step one

The first thing should come first. You have to take a pot that is deep so that you can pour enough water for the water seasoning. In the water of the pot, you have to add shrimp, Cajun seasoning, lemon, crab boil, and pepper seasoning. All you have to do is now start stirring the mixture so that you can get the best delicious seasoning for the crawfish.

Step two

The second step will tell you to add red potatoes, garlic, lemon slices, and corn. Also, don’t forget to keep the pot covered with the lid and let them boil. After that, you can find the mixture to add with the crawfish. Before adding them, you should boil these crawfish with the seasoning water you have already boiled.

Step three

Now is the perfect time for the crawfish to soak in the boiled water. Allow the crawfish to keep in the water for ten minutes or more to boil them properly. After that, you will discover your crawfish’s hard shell in red color. It is the indication of finishing the process.

Step four

This is the last but not the least step because you are ready to serve the crawfish to your friends and family. Add these crawfish with the ingredients you boiled before so that they become more delicious. Enjoy the delicious crawfish with your family.

Final thought

Crayfish are mouth-watering to eat and also a source of high-quality protein. If you read the entire article carefully, I am damn sure that you can prepare your favorite crawfish yourself. You have to make sure that the ingredients you are going to add with the crawfish should be clean and cut properly. Also, you have to open the lid and see whether the hard shell of the crawfish becomes red which is an indication of finishing the process of cooking your crawfish.