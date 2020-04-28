Experience the Flavors and Presentation of Thai Food Fine Dining

Many foreign tourists to Thailand simply can’t wait to sample the world-famous Thai food on the streets of Thailand. They are happy to eat their way through their holiday sampling nothing but what they find in tourist hot-spots. They have not yet discovered Thai food fine dining. And, to be honest, many Thais have not discovered it as well. This style of Thai cuisine has only recently become popular in the past few years or so.

While tourists love the food they’re eating when they come to Thailand, that may be mainly because it’s vastly superior to what passes for Thai food in their home country. The lack of genuine Thai ingredients leads to a lack of authentic Thai flavours in foreign countries.

But the food they’re eating when they arrive in Thailand, while authentically Thai, is not the only type of Thai food experience they can enjoy. To raise their Thai food appreciation to another level, visitors should experience Thai food fine dining.

Thai Food Fine Dining

Most of Thai food fine dining refers to a style of Thai cuisine known as ‘Royal Thai’. These are dishes that were created in the palace kitchens of the Kings throughout Thailand’s history and served in the palace dining halls to the King’s family and guests.

These dishes were carefully prepared. They used only the finest and freshest ingredients, in part because of the pride that the Kings of Thailand have always taken in the agricultural riches of the country.

The recipes and ingredients of these ancient dishes were carefully handed down over the ages as older chefs in the Royal Kitchens passed on their knowledge to the next generation. Today, these dishes have come to represent, somewhat ironically, an entirely new and authentic way of preparing Thai food for enthusiastic food aficionados from Thailand and all over the world.

Setting New Standards

In the hands of talented and innovative young chefs all over Thailand, this Royal Thai style of cuisine has set new standards for Thai cuisine and been the foundation of the Thai food fine dining scene.

Thousands of Thais are rediscovering their national cuisine in a range of dishes, ingredients and flavours, that have taken the tastes they have grown up with, in an entirely new direction.

New, 21st-century preparation methods have, in some cases, transformed these dishes into something completely new and exquisitely different.

Discover Thai Food Fine Dining

For tourists and visitors to Thailand in search of authentic Thai food, nothing gets more authentic than Royal Thai cuisine.

Food-lovers from all over the world should make a point of seeking out restaurants that advertise Thai food fine dining experiences to raise their experience in Thai cuisine to another level.

For lovers of Thai food, experiencing every facet of the cuisine is an essential and delicious journey and one that you can only embark upon in Thailand.

These fine dining restaurants, just as their predecessors did, use only the finest and freshest authentic ingredients that the country has to offer. This means that a Thai, fine dining experience will always be best enjoyed in Thailand.