Bay Area Foodie Tim Cheung Blogs Quarantine Eats

With the dawn of the pandemic, restaurants local to the San Francisco Bay Area in California have seen a drastic decrease in business. Bay Area Foodie Tim Cheung, a food blogger/photographer, has been noticing many of the restaurants and shops he grew up frequenting have either closed or struggling to remain open as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, Tim Cheung has been focusing more on featuring and reviewing locally owned restaurants. Above all to support them during this difficult time. He blogs under his brand Bay Area Foodies.

Tim Cheung says that he does his best to blog about local restaurants since “a lot of amazing restaurants have not been able to keep up with the loss of customers and are forced to close down”. Tim makes it his goal to promote the restaurants he visits on his Instagram @bayarea.foodies and TikTok @bayareafoodies by posting creative and engaging content.

One of the restaurants that Tim has featured on his social media platforms is Imm Thai Street Food in Berkeley, California, which serves “direct family recipes straight from the streets of Thailand”. His Instagram post on Imm Thai Street Food has reached 7,500+ likes and his TikTok post has reached 430,000+ views.

Tim believes that the people in the local community want to support their favorite restaurants – they just need a reminder that those restaurants are still open for takeout during this unprecedented time.

Tim blogs to his combined following of 230,000+ followers on his social media pages and he says many of his followers have thanked him for introducing them to new spots in San Francisco.