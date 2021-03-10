7 Cool Thai Food Dishes You Can Make in Your Own Home

Thai food can be challenging to cook, but the results are definitely worth it. Thailand’s cuisine is sophisticated, creamy, and rich. The smells and flavors blend well together, while each one of the dishes has its own character. The mix of salty, spicy, and sweet makes Thai cuisine of the most appreciated cuisines in Asia. Even your usual Thai dish is interesting! Thai food can simply not be dull.

If you’re looking for homemade recipes, you found the right place to check them out. Here are your top seven favorite Thai food recipes. Try them out and let us know how it went. Feedback is highly appreciated!

Chicken satay

The Thai chicken satay is a great choice for anyone in love with tasty chicken. It consists of strips of chicken drowned in Thai paste! If you’re vegetarian, you could replace chicken with tofu. The chicken goes well with a light peanut sauce that you’ll eventually prepare.

Gather all the ingredients you need, then make the marinade by mixing up all the ingredients on the list. After you process this mixture, it’s time to taste it and add more salt of fish sauce to taste. Your next job is cutting the chicken into small strips and placing it into a bowl. Cover the chicken with the marinade and leave it soaking. When the chicken is ready to cook, grill it! Your Chicken satay should be done in about 20 minutes.

Thai green curry

Curry is another Thai specialty. College paper specialist and cuisine expert, Jeremy Farewell, suggests what you have to do to make it taste great.

Gather the necessary ingredients and mix them well in a processor. Make sure the mixture has a smooth consistency; add spices to taste. To make the chicken curry, combine peanut oil with green curry paste and cook in a wok. Add coconut milk and the chicken pieces and after it boils, simmer for about five minutes. Add the veggies to your wok and cook until they’re softer.

In the end, move everything into a bowl and add basil to your dish. Serve it with Jasmine rice!

Pad Thai

Pad Thai is really quick to make, and it tastes absolutely delicious. Start by soaking your rice noodles in cold water for half an hour. Make sure they’re soft before you drain them. Set them aside and work on the veggie mixture.

You’ll need a wok and some butter. Heat the butter up and sauté the chicken until it looks brownish. Remove the chicken and set it aside; next, cook the eggs until firm and ass the noodles to the wok. Add vinegar and fish sauce, as well as red pepper and sugar to the mixture. Mix them all together at the end. Garnish with peanuts or green onions!

Tom Yum soup or Tom Khaa

This recipe is not that complicated either. You start by combining the veggie broth and shrimp in a normal-sized pot. Next, bring your mixture to simmer and let it on for 10 minutes. Remove the shrimp and shells from the pot. Set your shrimp aside for later.

Your next move is to combine your other ingredients into a pan and cook for ten minutes. Then remove the ginger, lemongrass, and peppers from the mix and add the shrimp to it. After it’s done, remove from heat and serve with green onions and mushrooms.

Green papaya salad the best Thai food



Another fresh and interesting Thai dish, this green papaya salad is healthy and easy to make. Start by combining your beans, chiles, and garlic in a mortar. Add the papaya to the mixture and then, stir in the lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar. Now it’s time to add the tomatoes and stir in the peanuts. You could also use another method of cooking this dish in case you don’t have mortar.

Bangkok drunken noodles

Drunken noodles are the best! This recipe is easy, and the outcome stunning. You don’t need assignment help for this one. All you have to do is get yourself ready to cook a delicious meal, absolutely no help needed.

First, cover your noodles with hot water and set them aside until they’re soft. That should be about 10-15 minutes. Next, add garlic and serrano chile to a pan and cook for a minute or so. Add the other ingredients to the pan, including the chicken and the sauces. Your next step is adding the veggies and cooking for a bit longer. Last but not least, garnish everything with basil. Bonne appetite!

Thai mango sticky rice dessert

As we all know, sweet desserts are a great treat. Try out this Thai recipe to cook a delicious dessert. Let your rice soak in cold water for about eight hours. Then drain it and rinse it with cold water. Bring it to a bowl, cover and simmer until the water’s absorbed. In another saucepan, combine the sugar with salt and coconut milk. Boil and then pour this mix over your rice. Let it sit for half an hour. Serve with sliced mango.

Author Bio:

Susanna Balashova is a creative magician in a world of (mostly) boring Marketing. She worked for a paper writing service, and now she turns dreary work things to be interesting and effective. Susanna likes creating her own world within some fanfic sketches. Reach out to her on Twitter or LinkedIn.