6 Healthy Food Restaurants for Vegetarians in Bangkok

If your a vegetarian and prefer to eat healthy it can be very difficult to find a place to eat when you travel. But Thailand is packed with healthy delicious food for a vegetarian and if you’re looking for a healthy place there are plenty to choose from.

It’s one of my favorite things to get in a cozy place, get fresh juice or Matcha latte, and in this article, I am going to present some exceptional cafes and restaurants.

We’re going to take a look at some of the establishments that serve decent healthy options in. You can check what kind of food they have on the menu and how much it is likely to cost you.

1. Bonita: cafe and club

This diner is actually a vegetarian cafe. It is not just a café, but a meeting place and is very popular with travelers who meet here and exchange stories. The cafe is located at 56/3 Pan Street, Silom, Bangkok. It is open every day except Tuesday from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and from 6 pm to 9:30 pm.

Bonita Café & Club is renowned for its cozy atmosphere and friendly welcome, as well as its delicious vegan cuisine. The menu, which includes all-day breakfast, vegetarian curries and vegetarian burgers, is available even for those on a small budget. It offers free Wi-Fi. But there are not so many tables, and it is better to book in advance.

2. Na Aroon

Na Aroon is located at 65 Sukhumvit Soi 1, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, in a traditional villa (Ariyasom Villa). The house passed from grandparents to the current owners. The villa is also a hotel (upper floors). The decor is very traditional and stylish and the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming.

The menu at Na Aroon is very abundant, they serve some fish specialties, salads, mains and desserts. This restaurant is open every day from 6:30 am to 10 pm and serves breakfast of the day. The owners can prepare a variety of yoghurts, juices, veggie sausages, eggs Benedict, veggie bacon, mushrooms and fried potatoes for guests.

Naaroon Restaurant serves a variety of organic dishes throughout the day, including delicious desserts such as apple crumble, bread and butter pudding. Meals at this popular destination cost an average of 490 to 1,280 baht; you get a wide selection and large portions.

3. May Kaidee

There are three May Kaidee restaurants in Bangkok. The emphasis is on healthy, organic vegetarian and vegan food. All restaurants provide high quality food, but they vary slightly. Samsen has a small cafe with 8-10 tables serving fruit juices and salads. At Oasis you will find a bigger restaurant serving up to 100 people.

If you want to try cooking, not just eating, then you are at May Kaidee on Tanao Road. This is where a culinary school is located, where you can learn skills such as Thai cooking (costs 1,500 baht), fruit carving (costs 1,800 baht) and tofu cooking (costs 1,800 baht). If you’re happy to just eat from a varied menu of delicious vegan and vegetarian Thai cuisine, then you won’t be disappointed either, the food at May Kaidee is fresh and delicious at an affordable price.

4. Mango restaurant

If you are looking for a healthy restaurant in Thailand that offers a slightly different experience, then you can go to Mango. Not only you will taste delicious Thai fusion cuisine, but you can also enjoy some very impressive artworks.

All dishes are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and include Pad Thai, salad rolls and curries. You also don’t need to worry about value for money; menu prices are at an affordable level and the portions you get are more than average.

If you want to enjoy fresh Thai food in a friendly atmosphere, stop at the Mango Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant and Arts Gallery located at 13 Tanao RD Taladyod Phanakorn, Bang Lamphu Traffic Circle, Bangkok 10200.

5. May Veggie Home

Located at 8/3 Soi Sukhumvit 16 Asoke-Sukhumvit Intersection, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, May Veggie Home offers a welcoming and friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy your food.

The food is completely natural, fresh. You are sure to find something to enjoy from the varied menu that includes a variety of soups and appetizers, a hot and spicy section, and a recommended section with a mouth-watering dish like Nue Num, which is made of soft soy meat roasted with black sesame oil and black pepper.

If you love Curry, there is a whole section on the menu just for you. If burgers are your thing, Veggie Home provides some of the best veggie burgers in Bangkok, including the deluxe veggie burger, which contains 15 different spices. Menu prices are affordable, 159 baht for a deluxe burger and 149 baht for a nue num. The May Veggie Home Vegetarian Restaurant in Bangkok is open every day from 11am to 10pm.

6. Indian restaurant Aryaa

If you are a fan of Indian food, then Aryaa’s is the perfect place for you. It’s a sensation of flavor all day, starting with the breakfast menu, which includes curd wadu (lentil donuts dipped in curd) and masala dosa (spiced potatoes inside a thin rice pancake topped with butter).

The main menu includes a delicious selection of vegetable curries, Indian breads and salads. There is also a good selection of Chinese food. One of the great things about this diner is its central location at Sukhmvit Road, 164/1, Soi 8 corner (on the main road), Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110. Aryaa’s Indian Restaurant serves delicious food in a prime location. It is open every day from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

By Alicia Burmeister

Alicia Burmeister is a freelance writer and vegetarian food critic she is also a contributor to EssaysWriting.help