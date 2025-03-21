Thailand’s Struggling SET Faces Persistent Challenges in 2025

Thailand’s efforts to revive its weakening stock market are facing significant setbacks as foreign investors continue to exit at an alarming pace. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index has dropped over 16% this year, making it the worst-performing major index among 92 tracked globally.

A cornerstone of the recovery plan, the $4.5 billion Vayupak Fund, was launched in August 2024 to support local businesses and rebuild investor confidence. However, seven months into the initiative, the SET Index has fallen another 10% despite deploying over half of the fund’s resources, TBN Reports.

Key Points

Thailand’s stock market has declined 16% this year, ranking last among major global indices. Foreign investors have withdrawn $4.2 billion.

Concerns over Thailand’s high household debt, political uncertainty, and reliance on tourism have shaken confidence.

The Vayupak Fund failed to halt the market’s fall, raising doubts about state-led economic interventions.

Economic Pressures and Investor Concerns

Thailand grapples with rising household debt, weak exports, political instability, and discouraging foreign investment. Geopolitical tensions and a strengthening U.S. dollar have added to the challenges, increasing risks for emerging markets. Analysts warn that Thailand’s recovery could face further delays without clear plans for economic reforms and sustainable growth.

Although the government has announced reforms such as tax incentives and regulatory changes to attract capital, these efforts have yet to address deeper economic concerns. Investors remain cautious, unsure if the market can rebound without a stronger foundation for growth.

The Vayupak Fund’s Limited Impact

The government’s $4.5 billion Vayupak Fund was introduced to stabilize the market by injecting capital into local firms. Initially, the move generated optimism and major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs improved their outlook on Thai stocks. However, political challenges and sluggish corporate performance quickly overshadowed any positive momentum.

Data shows that household debt remains high and economic growth has underperformed, making Thailand Southeast Asia’s slowest-growing economy in 2024. The initial rally spurred by the fund was short-lived, and by November, key analysts reversed their optimism, citing weak economic indicators and overvalued stocks. Despite deploying 50–60% of the fund, the SET Index has declined, eroding confidence in the government’s market rescue efforts.

Foreign Capital Outflows and Tourism Challenges

Over the past year, foreign investors have pulled $4.2 billion from the market, marking the highest outflow in Southeast Asia. This trend reflects concerns about Thailand’s dependence on tourism, which has been hit by declining visitor numbers and safety concerns. Beyond tourism, high household debt, political instability, and corporate scandals have further dampened sentiment. External factors like U.S. trade policies and a stronger dollar have also pressured Thailand’s economy.

The Thai baht has shown weakness recently, adding to investor worries. While a weaker baht might benefit exporters, it also raises the cost of imports and could worsen inflation. This currency instability has made foreign investors even more reluctant to commit capital to the country.

Broad Market Declines

The impact of these challenges is evident across Thailand’s top companies. Key energy, tourism, and finance players, such as PTT, Airports of Thailand (AOT), and Bangkok Bank (BBL), have struggled with lower earnings and slower growth. Despite relatively attractive valuations and dividend yields of 3–5%, these fundamentals have not been enough to return investors to the market.

The government’s latest measures, including a $4.4 billion cash handout plan announced in March 2025, aim to boost consumer spending and support exports. However, these steps have not yet convinced investors of a meaningful turnaround.

Outlook Remains Uncertain for SET

Thailand’s market recovery remains uncertain without structural reforms and clearer growth strategies. Analysts suggest defensive sectors like banking and consumer goods may offer stability, but tourism and other cyclically sensitive industries face ongoing challenges. Investor sentiment will unlikely improve unless the government demonstrates stronger leadership in addressing economic weaknesses.

The Thai baht’s performance will also be critical in shaping investor decisions. A stable currency could help restore confidence, but continued volatility may deter foreign capital. As the government works to rebuild trust in its ability to manage the economy, it faces mounting pressure to deliver results beyond short-term interventions.

Thailand’s experience highlights the limits of state-led solutions in navigating entrenched economic issues and global market pressures. Investors looking for a recovery will need to weigh the risks carefully as the country strives to regain its footing.

