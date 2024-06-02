Thailand to Join BRICS Group to Strengthen Economy

Thailand will apply to join the BRICS group of rising nations as early as this month, the government announced, with the goal of collaborating with other Global South countries to increase its global footprint.

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These five countries form an economic group with major global influence. Together, they represent over 40% of the world’s population and a significant chunk of its GDP.

They aim to promote peace, security, and development through cooperation. BRICS also seeks to reform financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF, giving more voice to emerging economies. The group holds annual summits to discuss strategies and policies. Their combined efforts aim to create a more balanced global economy.

Thailand’s government has stated that it will shortly apply to join the BRICS club of emerging nations in order to strengthen its sluggish economy and expand its global footprint.

The decision came following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that authorized the government’s plans to officially apply for BRICS membership. If authorized, Thailand would be the group’s first Southeast Asian member.

According to the Bangkok Post, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the cabinet accepted a draft of an official letter stating Thailand’s decision to join the group.

BRICS Group Expansion

The BRICS Group, called for its key members – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – has expanded, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joining in 2024. (Argentina was also a new member until its new president, Javier Milei, withdrew the country from the group late last year.)

Thailand is one of 15 countries being examined for the next phase of entry, with regional neighbors Vietnam and Indonesia.

According to Chai, Thailand’s letter stated that BRICS membership would “benefit Thailand in many dimensions, including enhancing the country’s role in the international arena and increasing its opportunities to co-create a new world order,” in the Bangkok Post’s paraphrase. It also stated that the country’s objective “is in line with the BRICS principles.”

The spokeswoman also stated that BRICS has invited countries interested in joining to attend the association’s 16th summit, which will take place in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24.

While Thailand’s interest in BRICS has been long-standing, the membership bid aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s goal of strengthening the Thai economy and raising the country’s international profile, which suffered during the years of direct and indirect military rule following the 2014 coup.

The changing global balance of power

Many analysts, both in the West and in the Global South, have expressed doubts about BRICS’ viability, citing its dispersed institutional nature and the widely different reasons of its members for entering the union.

After the newest admittance of members, the US Institute for Peace stated, “The enlarged BRICS will undoubtedly serve as an important forum for global conversations among middle-income countries, but that may be its biggest impact on global affairs.”

It stated, “After over a decade in existence, it remains to be seen whether BRICS will become a force politically and economically within the international system.”

Nonetheless, the Thai government undoubtedly believes that there is no harm in participating in any association that has the potential to improve its global economic and political status. Last year, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala stated that BRICS participation was a crucial method for Thailand to adapt to the changing global balance of power.

“Thailand must adjust its foreign relations strategy, lessening dependence on the USA but being cautious to avoid problems with the long-standing U.S. relationship,” The Nation quoted him as saying.

Interestingly, Thailand has also began the arduous process of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group of wealthy countries to which BRICS sees itself as an alternative.

Thailand recently sent a letter of intent to the OECD secretary-general, stating its desire to join the organization, but the approval process is longer than that of the BRICS.

Membership in these two competing geoeconomic blocs would be consistent not only with the Srettha administration’s economic policy agenda, but also with the country’s desire to position itself between the contending superpower blocs, particularly between its long-standing security ally, the United States, and its main economic partner,

China. It is unclear whether Thailand will be able to join both blocs, with the OECD membership process taking especially long. However, its aim to join both, as well as its belief that it can, are as excellent examples of Thailand’s flexible foreign policy as any.

Source: Nikkei Asia