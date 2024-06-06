Thailand’s Revenue Department Proposes New Tax Rules for Overseas Income

Thailand’s Revenue Department is preparing to change the law to make individuals with foreign income to pay taxes even if they do not bring it into the nation. The new approach will be based on the generally accepted notion of worldwide income. according to .

The department’s director-general, Kulaya Tantitemit said the changes are still under discussion, and it is unclear when it will go into effect. If passed, it would follow a significant change in Thailand’s tax treatment of income from foreign sources that went into effect this year.

Individuals who remain in Thailand for more than 180 days per year are required by law to pay taxes to Thailand on money earned locally as well as income earned overseas and brought into the nation.

Previously, if a person completed the 180-day tax resident requirement and had overseas income, they only had to pay personal income tax on it if they brought it into the country within the year they earned it.

This rule was updated effective January 1, 2024. Tax is now due on foreign income regardless of when it enters the nation. For example, in 2020, Mr A sold shares in an overseas company, generated a capital gain, and deposited the proceeds in an offshore account. If he imports the proceeds of that capital gain into Thailand in 2024, he must disclose them as assessable income on his tax return.

Pensioners in Thailand concerned

Expats in Thailand, on the other hand, have expressed concerns regarding the tax treatment of pension income from previous employment when brought into the country. If this money is taxed in their home country, and that country is one of the 61 that has agreements with Thailand to avoid double taxation, there should be no difficulty. However, disagreements concerning the interpretation of the law continue.

Ms Kulaya stated that adopting the notion of worldwide income will align Thailand with international practice. It would also complicate tax planning for individuals and businesses.

Worldwide income refers to an individual’s total revenue from all sources worldwide. This includes revenue from job, self-employment, investments, rental properties, royalties, and other sources. It is assessed and taxed according to the legislation of the nation in which one is a tax resident.

In a related development, Ms Kulaya underlined the department’s goal to broaden the tax base by forcing internet platforms with yearly sales of 1 billion baht or more to disclose their sources of income.

She explained that the agency will use this information to check their tax compliance.

Double Tax Treaties in Thailand

Double tax treaties, or double taxation agreements, are agreements between two governments that prohibit income from being taxed twice. Double tax agreements ensure that any money made by people or businesses in one nation is not taxed in another.

Thailand’s government and another country’s government sign double tax treaties to provide relief from double taxes for persons and firms operating in both countries.

Double tax treaties between countries may differ in their techniques for avoiding double taxes for people. According to the double tax agreement, the exemption technique allows the nation of resident to exempt certain income from taxation.

The Thai government has signed double tax treaties with numerous countries worldwide, including: