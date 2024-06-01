How to Leverage Fixed Deposits for Financial Goals: A Roadmap for Intermediate Investors

If you are an intermediate Indian investor seeking stability and reliable returns, fixed deposits (FDs) should be a key part of your financial toolkit. FDs are not only simple investment vehicles but can also accelerate your progress towards various financial goals. Let’s explore how you can make the most of them.

Understanding the fundamentals

A fixed deposit account is a type of deposit account where you invest a lump sum for a predetermined period. In return, the bank pays you a fixed deposit interest rate throughout the tenure. At maturity (the end of the tenure), you receive your principal and the accumulated interest.

Benefits of fixed deposits

Here’s why you should consider FDs:

Safety: Fixed deposits are among the safest investment options. Your returns are guaranteed and immune to market volatility.

are among the safest investment options. Your returns are guaranteed and immune to market volatility. Assured returns: Unlike stocks or mutual funds, you know exactly how much you will earn at maturity. This makes budgeting and financial planning easier.

Unlike stocks or mutual funds, you know exactly how much you will earn at maturity. This makes budgeting and financial planning easier. Liquidity: While FDs are intended for a fixed term, most banks offer premature withdrawal options (with a small penalty) in case of emergencies.

While FDs are intended for a fixed term, most banks offer premature withdrawal options (with a small penalty) in case of emergencies. Tax benefits: Certain tax-saving FDs with a five-year lock-in period offer a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Strategic use of fixed deposits for your goals

Now that you understand FDs, let’s see how to use them to your advantage:

Short-term goals: FDs with tenures of 1-3 years are ideal for upcoming expenses like vacations, buying gadgets, or a down payment on a vehicle.

FDs with tenures of 1-3 years are ideal for upcoming expenses like vacations, buying gadgets, or a down payment on a vehicle. Building your emergency fund: Everyone should have an emergency fund for unforeseen expenses. FDs are great for this as they offer safety and quick access to your money.

Everyone should have an emergency fund for unforeseen expenses. FDs are great for this as they offer safety and quick access to your money. Supplementing retirement corpus: Use long-term FDs as a low-risk component of your retirement portfolio. Re-invest the proceeds from matured FDs to create a steady income stream.

Use long-term FDs as a low-risk component of your retirement portfolio. Re-invest the proceeds from matured FDs to create a steady income stream. Creating a financial ladder: Use FDs with increasing tenures to build a ladder. This way, you have a portion of your money maturing regularly, offering liquidity while the rest continues to grow.

Maximizing returns

Compare interest rates: Don’t just go with your usual bank. Explore fixed deposit interest rates offered by various banks and NBFCs.

Don’t just go with your usual bank. Explore offered by various banks and NBFCs. Senior citizen advantage: Senior citizens usually enjoy higher interest rates on fixed deposits.

Senior citizens usually enjoy higher interest rates on fixed deposits. Opt for online FDs: Secure your savings and watch them grow with products like IndusInd Bank Fixed Deposits. Enjoy high interest rates, customisable plans, and the ultimate convenience of online application and management – all from the comfort of your home.

Important considerations

Inflation: Although FDs are safe, the returns might not beat inflation over extended periods. Consider other options for aggressive growth.

Although FDs are safe, the returns might not beat inflation over extended periods. Consider other options for aggressive growth. Lock-in period: Choose appropriate tenures that align with your financial goals. Only sacrifice liquidity if you feel the higher return is worth it.

Bottom line

Fixed deposit accounts offer a valuable tool for intermediate investors seeking a balance of safety, predictability, and moderate returns. By understanding their features and strategically incorporating them into your financial plan, you can achieve various financial goals and pave the way for a secure future. Remember to compare interest rates and consider online FDs for potentially better returns.