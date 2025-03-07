​ EBC Financial Group Offers Trading Challenge with USD $1 Million Prize

EBC Financial Group (EBC), a global leader in financial brokerage, is bringing back its $1 Million Dollar Trading Challenge (MDTC) for a second edition. This prominent trading competition is one of the largest in the world, offering traders a chance to showcase their skills as demand for structured and transparent trading opportunities grows.

The first MDTC concluded with a grand awards ceremony where the winner walked away with a $200,000 prize and a trophy. The event highlighted the potential for skill-based trading in a competitive environment.

MDTC 2025: A New Era for Competitive Trading

Running from March 1 to May 30, 2025, the second edition of MDTC will see thousands of traders worldwide compete for a $1 million trading account. The challenge introduces real-time strategy sharing and free copy trading, setting a higher bar for transparency and accessibility.

For the first time, top traders will be honoured at an exclusive awards ceremony held at the FC Barcelona Museum (Barça Immersive Tour). This event marks a unique collaboration between the trading world and elite sports, showcasing the parallels between the precision and discipline required in both fields.

The inaugural MDTC in 2023 set new industry standards. Over 324 traders achieved profitable accounts, with the top 10 participants averaging a return of 3,472.91%. The winner achieved an exceptional 11,630.98% return in just 30 days, underscoring the potential of skill-driven trading.

Advancing Transparency with Real-Time Copy Trading

This year’s MDTC brings new tools for participants, including professional-grade trading signals and free access to copy trading. Traders can instantly replicate top-performing strategies, making high-level insights more accessible to all participants.

Unlike traditional contests that reward high-risk behaviour, MDTC promotes an open system where participants can learn from others’ trades. This approach benefits both beginners and experienced traders while maintaining individual control over trading decisions.

“When we launched MDTC, we wanted to create an event that reflected our commitment to education and transparency in trading,” said Samuel Hertz, Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group. “This challenge proves that success in trading is achievable with the right tools and mindset. It’s not exclusive to a select few—it’s for anyone willing to learn and grow.”

He added, “For us, it’s not about numbers or signups. It’s about fostering meaningful conversations and providing better tools. We’re always striving for improvement because, at EBC, ‘good enough’ isn’t in our vocabulary.”

$1 Million Grand Prize and a VIP Experience

The winner of MDTC 2025 won’t just earn a $1 million trading account—they’ll also retain 100% of the profits they generate, up to a $200,000 loss limit. Alternatively, they can opt for a $200,000 cash prize. The competition is structured into two categories for fairer participation:

Rising Stars : Open to traders with a minimum balance of $500, ranked by profit percentage.

: Open to traders with a minimum balance of $500, ranked by profit percentage. Dream Squad: For traders with balances between $10,000 and $200,000, ranked by net profit.

The top traders will also be celebrated at the FC Barcelona Museum, merging the worlds of high-performance trading and professional sports.

Empowering Traders Through Education and Community

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., described MDTC as a chance for traders of all levels to engage in a live, transparent environment. “This competition allows participants to see real trades and learn from experienced traders. Successes and failures alike offer valuable lessons.”

To encourage more participation, MDTC 2025 features a Referral Program offering up to $300 per referral, with no limits on referrals. The integration of US stock CFDs into the competition also expands opportunities for participants, as these assets represent a significant portion of global market activity.

Elevating the Contest Experience

The challenge will operate on the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms, known for their advanced tools and real-time execution. Participants can trade Forex, commodities, indices, and US stock CFDs, giving them access to diverse markets.

Reflecting on MDTC 2023’s Success

The first MDTC saw 431,827 trades executed with a combined profit of $1,096,718.57. The event showcased the growing interest in structured trading competitions and highlighted how copy trading can make trading more accessible for all skill levels.

As MDTC evolves, EBC remains committed to providing transparency, education, and opportunities for traders to grow.

For more details about this year’s challenge, visit EBC Financial Group’s website.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group is a leading name in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in major financial centres such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and emerging markets across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, EBC connects investors to a wide range of trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices.

EBC Financial Group is regulated by respected authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The company is recognised for its ethical approach and dedication to client asset security.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC Financial Group also contributes to global initiatives like the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign. Additionally, it supports educational outreach through Oxford University’s “What Economists Really Do” series, fostering public understanding of economics and its real-world impact.

